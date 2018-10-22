AP releases Top 25 college basketball rankings, where’s Loyola?

Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser holds the net after a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game against Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. Loyola-Chicago won 78-62. | Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Six months removed from last season’s magical Final Four run, Loyola is back to the reality of being a mid-major conference team.

Despite returning half of their March Madness roster, including Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Clayton Custer and conference Freshman of the Year Cameron Krutwig, the Ramblers landed just outside the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball ranking poll, released Monday.

Loyola received 162 points, three fewer than No. 25 Washington.

The next closest team to Loyola was Marquette with 124 points.

To little surprise, Kansas topped the AP rankings, collecting 37 first-place votes and 1,581 total points. Kentucky checked in at No. 2, followed by No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 4 Duke and No. 5 Virginia.

Three opponents Loyola beat earlier this year, on its way to the university’s first Final Four appearance since 1963, also made the list: Tennessee (No. 6), Nevada (No. 7) and Kansas State (No. 12).

The Ramblers host Winona State University for an exhibition game Tuesday at Gentile Arena. They open their season at home against the University of Missouri-Kansas City on Nov. 6.

AP Top 25 Rankings

1. Kansas (37)

2. Kentucky (19)

3. Gonzaga (1)

4. Duke (4)

5. Virginia (2)

6. Tennessee (1)

7. Nevada

8. North Carolina

9. Villanova (1)

10. Michigan St.

11. Auburn

12. Kansas St

13. West Virginia

14. Oregon

15. Virginia Tech

16. Syracuse

17. Florida St.

18. Mississippi St.

19. Michigan

20. TCU

21. UCLA

22. Clemson

23. LSU

24. Purdue

25. Washington