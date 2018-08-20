Alabama, Clemson top preseason AP Top 25 poll

Defending champion Alabama leads the 2018 preseason edition of the AP Top 25 rankings, which were released Monday. This is the fifth time in Saban’s tenure with the school that the Rolling Tide have earned the preseason No. 1 ranking.

Alabama earned 1,505 points to take the top spot ahead of Clemson and Georgia, the other two finalists in the last two national championship games. Wisconsin and Ohio State round out the top five to represent the Big Ten, which hasn’t had a national champion since the Buckeyes in 2014.

The Rolling Tide have been a staple at or near the top of the AP preseason rankings for the past decade. They’ve been in the top two in eight of the past nine years, and the only year where they weren’t, they came in third. Expectations are high at Alabama every year under Saban, and 2018 will be no different even if there are some potential signs of vulnerability.

The first-place votes were largely stacked toward Alabama (42) and Clemson (18), although one voter put Wisconsin at No. 1. Last year’s runner-up, Georgia, didn’t receive any first-place votes.

The Big Ten has a total of five schools included in the rankings, with Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan joining the Buckeyes and Badgers.

Here’s the full preseason AP Top 25 poll. The first game involving a ranked team will be Thursday, Aug. 30, when No. 21 UCF takes on UConn at 6 p.m. CT.

2018 Preseason AP Top 25