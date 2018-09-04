Alabama leads AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 2

Alabama holds steady as the No. 1 team atop the AP Top 25 following the opening week of the college football season. The same goes for the rest of the top five, which remains the same in the new rankings released by AP on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide started off their season on the right foot by crushing Louisville, 51-14, behind a strong performance from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Nick Saban stirred up some media controversy after the game with his curt response to a postgame question from an ESPN reporter, but the defending champions got their work done on the field.

Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Wisconsin similarly opened victorious last Saturday.

The highest-ranked team in the country that lost Week 1 was Washington, which dropped from sixth to ninth this week after losing to Auburn. Elsewhere, Miami dropped from No. 8 to No. 22 and Michigan from No. 14 to No. 21 after season-opening defeats.

South Carolina and Florida are the newcomers as the SEC now boasts seven ranked teams.

AP Top 25, Week 2

Team Record Pts Pv 1. Alabama (48) 1-0 1511 1 2. Clemson (12) 1-0 1467 2 3. Georgia 1-0 1350 3 4. Ohio St. 1-0 1262 5 5. Wisconsin (1) 1-0 1258 4 6. Oklahoma 1-0 1251 7 7. Auburn 1-0 1236 9 8. Notre Dame 1-0 1080 12 9. Washington 0-1 870 6 10. Stanford 1-0 865 13 11. LSU 1-0 801 25 12. Virginia Tech 1-0 777 20 13. Penn St. 1-0 768 10 14. West Virginia 1-0 762 17 15. Michigan St. 1-0 684 11 16. TCU 1-0 632 16 17. Southern Cal 1-0 628 15 18. Mississippi St. 1-0 538 18 19. UCF 1-0 407 21 20. Boise St. 1-0 391 22 21. Michigan 0-1 318 14 22. Miami 0-1 241 8 23. Oregon 1-0 217 24 24. South Carolina 1-0 125 NR 25. Florida 1-0 89 NR

Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.