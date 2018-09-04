Alabama holds steady as the No. 1 team atop the AP Top 25 following the opening week of the college football season. The same goes for the rest of the top five, which remains the same in the new rankings released by AP on Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide started off their season on the right foot by crushing Louisville, 51-14, behind a strong performance from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Nick Saban stirred up some media controversy after the game with his curt response to a postgame question from an ESPN reporter, but the defending champions got their work done on the field.
Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Wisconsin similarly opened victorious last Saturday.
The highest-ranked team in the country that lost Week 1 was Washington, which dropped from sixth to ninth this week after losing to Auburn. Elsewhere, Miami dropped from No. 8 to No. 22 and Michigan from No. 14 to No. 21 after season-opening defeats.
South Carolina and Florida are the newcomers as the SEC now boasts seven ranked teams.
AP Top 25, Week 2
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Alabama (48)
|1-0
|1511
|1
|2. Clemson (12)
|1-0
|1467
|2
|3. Georgia
|1-0
|1350
|3
|4. Ohio St.
|1-0
|1262
|5
|5. Wisconsin (1)
|1-0
|1258
|4
|6. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1251
|7
|7. Auburn
|1-0
|1236
|9
|8. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1080
|12
|9. Washington
|0-1
|870
|6
|10. Stanford
|1-0
|865
|13
|11. LSU
|1-0
|801
|25
|12. Virginia Tech
|1-0
|777
|20
|13. Penn St.
|1-0
|768
|10
|14. West Virginia
|1-0
|762
|17
|15. Michigan St.
|1-0
|684
|11
|16. TCU
|1-0
|632
|16
|17. Southern Cal
|1-0
|628
|15
|18. Mississippi St.
|1-0
|538
|18
|19. UCF
|1-0
|407
|21
|20. Boise St.
|1-0
|391
|22
|21. Michigan
|0-1
|318
|14
|22. Miami
|0-1
|241
|8
|23. Oregon
|1-0
|217
|24
|24. South Carolina
|1-0
|125
|NR
|25. Florida
|1-0
|89
|NR
Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.