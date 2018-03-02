Arch Madness: MVC-champ Loyola holds off Northern Iowa 54-50 in quarterfinals

Loyola's Lucas Williamson (1) drives right past Northern Iowa's Hunter Rhodes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 2, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS — Donte Ingram had 13 points and eight rebounds, Marques Townes had 13 points and the game-clinching free throw with 2.3 seconds remaining and top-seeded Loyola Chicago held off ninth-seeded Northern Iowa 54-50 on Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Ingram’s layup with 57.7 seconds to go had the Ramblers (26-5), who have their most wins since the 1948-49 team went 26-9, up 51-43. A putback by Klint Carlson at 48.1 seconds and a 3-pointer from the right wing by Wyatt Lohaus after Loyola missed the front end of a one-and-one, made it 51-48 with 30 seconds left.

Loyola again missed a free throw but UNI missed a 3-pointer before freshman Lucas Williamson got his only points of the game with two free throws at 10.8 seconds. Tywhon Pickford scored on a putback for Northern Iowa before Townes iced it.

Loyola, on a season-best eight-game winning streak, faces the Bradley-Drake winner in the semifinals on Saturday.

Bennett Koch scored 20 points for Northern Iowa (16-16).