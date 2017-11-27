Archery deer harvest remains up: Illinois deer hunting update

Deer harvest during archery season continues well ahead of last season. What that means for the upcoming second firearm season I do not know.

One editorial note, the one link below for updating harvest figures only gives the updated figures for the current season, not the comparable harvest at the same point last season.

Here is the update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

An update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources is below: ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Sunday, November 26, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 50,742 deer, compared to 46,499 for the same period in 2016. Harvest to date has consisted of 44% does and 56% males (19898:26601). Top five counties were Pike (1786), Fulton (1431), Jefferson (1194), Adams (1124), and Williamson (980). County results are included in the attached table. [below] Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

The county-by-county breakdown: