Deer harvest during archery season continues well ahead of last season. What that means for the upcoming second firearm season I do not know.

One editorial note, the one link below for updating harvest figures only gives the updated figures for the current season, not the comparable harvest at the same point last season.

Here is the update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

An update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources is below:

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, November 26, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 50,742 deer, compared to 46,499 for the same period in 2016.

Harvest to date has consisted of 44% does and 56% males (19898:26601).

Top five counties were Pike (1786), Fulton (1431), Jefferson (1194), Adams (1124), and Williamson (980).

County results are included in the attached table. [below]

Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

The county-by-county breakdown:

County 2016 2017
Adams 1082 1124
Alexander 131 142
Bond 304 318
Boone 102 110
Brown 741 759
Bureau 553 596
Calhoun 529 579
Carroll 485 510
Cass 468 515
Champaign 256 313
Christian 380 417
Clark 669 725
Clay 471 461
Clinton 289 361
Coles 454 582
Cook 71 89
Crawford 713 790
Cumberland 331 413
DeKalb 144 130
DeWitt 363 407
Douglas 119 165
Dupage 19 30
Edgar 329 371
Edwards 178 195
Effingham 380 377
Fayette 603 679
Ford 41 43
Franklin 784 837
Fulton 1299 1431
Gallatin 205 227
Greene 564 694
Grundy 248 269
Hamilton 562 569
Hancock 655 725
Hardin 345 382
Henderson 222 224
Henry 369 419
Iroquois 292 293
Jackson 840 966
Jasper 438 496
Jefferson 1084 1194
Jersey 415 435
JoDaviess 890 943
Johnson 553 588
Kane 178 238
Kankakee 237 223
Kendall 140 147
Knox 761 801
Lake 184 257
LaSalle 617 589
Lawrence 404 435
Lee 361 348
Livingston 169 200
Logan 227 253
Macon 349 397
Macoupin 766 938
Madison 634 710
Marion 765 869
Marshall 307 279
Mason 264 308
Massac 267 269
McDonough 457 479
McHenry 409 426
McLean 399 439
Menard 290 344
Mercer 383 460
Monroe 310 365
Montgomery 534 559
Morgan 459 523
Moultrie 226 305
Ogle 627 536
Peoria 689 776
Perry 674 699
Piatt 109 147
Pike 1781 1786
Pope 737 743
Pulaski 188 190
Putnam 209 189
Randolph 869 945
Richland 342 367
Rock Island 559 625
Saline 371 441
Sangamon 563 658
Schuyler 776 925
Scott 179 218
Shelby 577 660
St. Clair 451 532
Stark 100 105
Stephenson 421 437
Tazewell 408 460
Union 633 642
Vermilion 657 691
Wabash 169 172
Warren 228 243
Washington 405 457
Wayne 708 796
White 430 430
Whiteside 412 411
Will 537 559
Williamson 814 980
Winnebago 395 405
Woodford 414 463
Total 46499 50742

 

 