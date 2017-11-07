Archery harvest stays well ahead of last year: Illinois deer hunting

Deer harvest during Illinois’ archery season remains well ahead of during the same period last year.

Let the explanations commence.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (Editorial note: The link in the press release below for the harvest updates includes only this year’s harvest, not the comparable harvest from the same period last year.):

Here’s an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season harvest from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources: ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Sunday, November 5, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 27,703 deer, compared to 22,985 for the same period in 2016. Cumulative harvest to date has consisted of 52% does and 48% males (14134:12939). During the past week, harvest sex ratios were 36% does and 64% males as rutting activity increased. Top five counties were Pike (892), Fulton (771), JoDaviess (613), Adams (596), and Jefferson (588). Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

Here is the county-by-county breakdown: