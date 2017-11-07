Deer harvest during Illinois’ archery season remains well ahead of during the same period last year.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here’s an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season harvest from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources:

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, November 5, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 27,703 deer, compared to 22,985 for the same period in 2016.

Cumulative harvest to date has consisted of 52% does and 48% males (14134:12939).  During the past week, harvest sex ratios were 36% does and 64% males as rutting activity increased.

Top five counties were Pike (892), Fulton (771), JoDaviess (613), Adams (596), and Jefferson (588).

Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

Here is the county-by-county breakdown:

County 2016 2017
Adams 532 596
Alexander 56 63
Bond 144 172
Boone 59 73
Brown 354 422
Bureau 286 338
Calhoun 239 279
Carroll 309 357
Cass 249 279
Champaign 153 185
Christian 212 253
Clark 285 312
Clay 220 213
Clinton 140 206
Coles 230 313
Cook 31 52
Crawford 320 385
Cumberland 169 216
DeKalb 81 89
DeWitt 226 266
Douglas 74 100
Dupage 8 14
Edgar 144 177
Edwards 64 85
Effingham 196 211
Fayette 310 352
Ford 23 24
Franklin 348 430
Fulton 616 771
Gallatin 71 107
Greene 297 385
Grundy 133 147
Hamilton 239 226
Hancock 292 386
Hardin 129 138
Henderson 87 107
Henry 216 271
Iroquois 146 170
Jackson 363 464
Jasper 198 242
Jefferson 522 588
Jersey 206 228
JoDaviess 486 613
Johnson 248 248
Kane 85 152
Kankakee 130 141
Kendall 86 82
Knox 382 449
Lake 87 137
LaSalle 333 351
Lawrence 179 191
Lee 209 225
Livingston 99 123
Logan 115 146
Macon 194 228
Macoupin 382 514
Madison 353 372
Marion 367 416
Marshall 156 157
Mason 135 179
Massac 95 100
McDonough 226 255
McHenry 250 257
McLean 217 261
Menard 129 185
Mercer 198 282
Monroe 119 179
Montgomery 270 274
Morgan 248 273
Moultrie 125 169
Ogle 348 348
Peoria 381 477
Perry 319 311
Piatt 57 85
Pike 856 892
Pope 252 301
Pulaski 82 74
Putnam 115 96
Randolph 395 475
Richland 153 175
Rock Island 322 402
Saline 146 213
Sangamon 296 375
Schuyler 364 480
Scott 73 109
Shelby 303 368
St. Clair 237 298
Stark 61 71
Stephenson 256 288
Tazewell 218 286
Union 291 291
Vermilion 363 414
Wabash 69 94
Warren 115 127
Washington 168 241
Wayne 331 378
White 143 153
Whiteside 247 284
Will 321 329
Williamson 364 451
Winnebago 237 269
Woodford 222 267
Total 22985 27073

 

 