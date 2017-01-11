Arcidiacono looking to keep progressing with Windy City Bulls

Ryan Arcidiacono might be a bit more well-known than the usual G League player, but his goals and expectations sound pretty normal for somebody at that level. Over the summer he’s worked on his mid-range jumper, floater and 3-point shot and is trying to take another step in his career as he plays in the NBA’s developmental league.



“I’m just trying to hone myself in for the Windy City season, and if I get called up again, the Chicago Bulls,” Arcidiacono said.



Arcidiacono was the starting point guard on Villanova’s 2016 national champion. He had the assist on Kris Jenkins’ title-winning 3-pointer, was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player and famously received CBS announcer Jim Nantz’s tie in recognition of his contributions and effort for the Wildcats.



Arcidiacono went un-selected in the 2016 draft but landed with the Spurs’ developmental affiliate in Austin, where he played in 47 games last season. He then played on the Bulls’ 2017 summer league team and signed a two-way deal in July that allows him to spend up to 45 days with the Bulls and remain on their roster while he’s in the G League. Arcidiacono logged five minutes during the Bulls’ Oct. 19 opener in Toronto, and is expected to be in the Windy City Bulls’ lineup Saturday in Hoffman Estates as they open their season against Westchester.



And a second year in the G League – with maybe some time in Chicago – can only help Arcidiacono improve and move toward establishing himself in the NBA.



“It’s helped me a lot,” Arcidiacono said of playing in the G League. “I think it’s a great tool for young players who are fresh out of school and for vets who have played overseas and want to come back and play, whether it’s (improving) their skills, to get better and learning the NBA systems.”



New coach Charlie Henry and Windy City and are running the Bulls’ system and that will help Arcidiacono if he gets back to the United Center. But as Arcidiacono pointed out, Windy City has some wrinkles that will force him to stay on his toes while he’s in Hoffman Estates.



“I’m learning on the (fly). I think that knowing both ways will help me out, just in the long run,” Arcidiacono said. “It’s kind of knowing a bigger playbook, kind of like a football player does, or a quarterback.”



Unlike most quarterbacks, Arcidiacono will have to get used to two sets of teammates.



“You have to know when to pick your spots for yourself and for your teammates and try to get each player specifically the ball where they like it and in a scoring position,” he said.

In brief

The Chicago Dogs announced Butch Hobson as the team’s first manager. Hobson managed the Kane County Cougars in 2017 and spent three seasons managing the Boston Red Sox (1992-1994).

