Are Cardinals a threat to Cubs with Matheny firing? They could find out fast

SAN DIEGO – The Cubs could find out quicker than anyone else just how much addition the Cardinals created with the subtraction of oft-maligned manager Mike Matheny.

“I don’t know if it’s better or worse,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon of the Cubs seeing the Cardinals and their newly installed interim manager immediately out of the All-Star break for a five-game series.

Longtime Cards organizational coach and manager Mike Shildt took over for Matheny, who was fired Saturday night after the Cardinals lost to the Reds – coincidentally managed by interim manager Jim Riggleman.

“What it means, obviously – it’s almost like Cincinnati,” Maddon said. “You’ve got to rework it. What are they like? What is this guy like? The personality of the team can change – what they’re willing to do, what they’re willing to try, how they react to situations. All that stuff changes with the new guy.”

Mike Matheny and Cubs manager Joe Maddon before a playoff game in 2015.

Riggleman took over a 3-15 team in April, and the Reds have had a winning record since (40-38), including seven victories in 10 meetings against the Cubs.

“When I was more of a bench coach, all of my work on a team from a previous year, if there was a new manager, I would just toss it,” Maddon said. “It meant nothing to me, because everything pretty much changes just by that seat being changed.

The third-place Cardinals won their first game under Shildt on Sunday. The Cards had lost three straight and 10 of 15 games until then.

The Cardinals are talented enough to be dangerous in the second half if the move gives players an emotional boost. For instance, struggling former Cub Dexter Fowler, who reportedly was not on speaking terms with Matheny, homered in his first at-bat Sunday.

Maddon, who said his first thoughts were of sympathy for Matheny and his family, said he has “no idea” what to expect with the change, with 11 games remaining against St. Louis.

“I just know I’ve got to get used to a new guy,” he said. “If I could have watched maybe from a distance for a bit, I’d have a better feel for it. But I’m not worried about it in a sense. I’m just curious more than anything.”