Are the Bears still interested in Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks?

When the Bears fired John Fox on Monday, they began expressing interest in head coaching targets. Among them was Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who served as the Bears’ defensive backs coach from 2006-08 before following former Bears player Ron Rivera to San Diego and, eventually, Carolina.

Two days later, their interest in the 48-year-old is a bit more unclear. Sources confirmed that the Bears, who had informally inquired about Wilks, had yet to file a formal request with the league to interview him. Three others teams — the Lions, Giants and Colts — have. Wilks has been a popular candidate after one his first season as the Panthers’ coordinator.

It might be premature to rule out a Bears interview — teams can’t interview coaches who have playoff games this weekend until next week, at the earliest.

The Bears will interview another defensive coordinator, the Vikings’ George Edwards, Thursday in Minnesota. Like Wilks, Edwards satisfies the NFL’s “Rooney Rule” as a minority head coaching candidate.