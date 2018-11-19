Are the Bears Super Bowl bound? Mike Ditka seems to think so

Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka believes there’s a good chance the Bears could be Super Bowl bound this season.

Yes, you read that right.

Less than 24 hours after the Bears beat the Vikings on “Sunday Night Football” for one of their biggest wins in years, Ditka, who led the Bears to their only Super Bowl victory during the 1985 season, seemed throughly impressed with the team and believes it has what it takes to go all the way this season.

“Barring injuries, they certainly have the talent on that football team to go on to the Super Bowl and win it,” Ditka told TMZ on Monday.

Mike Ditka told TMZ on Monday that he thinks the Bears could win this season's Super Bowl. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

The only team Ditka seemed perturbed of was the Saints, which means Da Coach said he believes Da Bears (7-3) are better than the Chiefs (9-1), Rams (9-1) and Patriots (7-3).

“I look at this team and I look at the Saints, and these are the two best teams I’ve watched this year,” Ditka said of the Bears, who are currently No. 1 in the NFC North.

“I think on any given Sunday, the Bears can beat anybody.”

Ditka praised the Bears on their ability to play on both ends of the ball. He said second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky has continued to show improvement and is “growing with the game.”

Ditka also complimented their defense, calling it “tenacious.”

But how would this season’s defense compare with Ditka’s 1985 team?

“I don’t want to compare them [to] the ’85 team,” Ditka said. “[That] would be a little farfetched.”