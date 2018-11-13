Is Bulls big man Robin Lopez being showcased lately? Mum’s the word on that talk

Robin Lopez is no “jackass.’’

The Bulls big man made that very clear on Tuesday, discussing the art of balancing being a mentor to younger big men, while at the same time knowing that they are there to learn from him so they can take his minutes and playing time.

For Lopez, it’s not the tight-rope walk that it would seem.

“It’s easy for me honestly,’’ Lopez said, pointing out the vets that helped him when he was a young buck out of Stanford back in the 2008 season. “Yeah, I’ve been really fortunate in the league. I’ve had a lot of great veterans myself, but even if I hadn’t I have a great joy playing with these guys, being around these guys. We have a great group of guys, a great group of teammates. I’d be a huge jackass if I weren’t to do that, you know.’’

Maybe.

Not that this season has been easy for Lopez, mentoring aside.

Publicly, Lopez said all the right things last year when he went from starter to a guy that suddenly racked up a bunch of DNPs [Did Not Play] coach’s decision. Privately, however, he was frustrated that tanking became the priority of his minutes.

His hope was this season would be a bit different, even with the Bulls drafting Wendell Carter Jr. out of Duke with the seventh-overall pick and making him the starter in training camp. Lopez would work with the second unit and stabilize what was expected to be inexperienced unit made up of players looking for a quick crash course in NBA 101.

Through the first three games of the regular season, Lopez did that, but not to the liking of an organization that wanted to justify Cristiano Felicio making an average of over $8 million a year through the 2020-21 season. Another Gar Forman signing that is now a head-shaker.

Lopez was back to DNPs in six of the next seven games, while Felicio seemed to get worse the longer he was out there.

In the double-overtime win in New York last week, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg had no choice but to go with Lopez, as Carter was being man-handled by the physicality of Enes Kanter and Felicio was a minus-11 in plus/minus in just 18 minutes of work.

Lopez has played key minutes ever since, as the Bulls have gone 2-2 since turning to the 7-footer off the bench.

Really a huge win-win for the organization, considering they’ve been playing better, and at the same time showcasing Lopez for a possible trade.

“We’re just looking at Robin,’’ Hoiberg said, downplaying that there’s some showcasing going on. “Just so many positives with Robin.’’

One being he’s in the final year of a contract that has him making $14.3 million this season, so for possible suitors he brings toughness off the bench and then goes off the books when the year comes to an end.

“Honestly, it’s not something I’ve been thinking about,’’ Lopez said when asked about the lingering trade talk that continues to hover over him. “I’ve always found that I kind of play best when I go out there and play unencumbered or unhampered by things like that.’’

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to be in a winning situation. Ideally, it would be with the Bulls, but that seems to be a bit of a reach right now.

“We want that to be us,’’ Lopez said of playing for a playoff team. “You see me on the floor getting technicals and generally shouting at the refs, but occasionally other people too. I’m a competitive guy. I want to be winning wherever I am.’’