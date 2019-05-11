Are the Fire a playoff team? They looked like it in win over Minnesota

There’s a lot of questions around the Fire. Their long-term home is unknown, and what name they’ll use going forward is up in the air.

One thing, however, is pretty obvious: president and general manager Nelson Rodriguez expects the 2019 team to make the playoffs.

“I think we’re deep. We have a deeper roster. We have more variety,” Rodriguez said Wednesday. “I like us. Now, time will tell and we’ll see how it all goes, but I do think we’re a playoff team and I think we’re a (darn) good team.”

On Saturday, the Fire did look that good.

Looking for a result in the third straight game, the Fire beat Minnesota United 2-0. After blanking Los Angeles Football Club in a scoreless draw and then routing the New England Revolution 5-0, the Fire were coming off arguably two of their best performances of the year.

Saturday wasn’t too bad, either. However, it might have been a costly victory.

The Fire took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on Nicolas Gaitan’s second goal of the year. On the counter after a Minnesota United corner kick, Dax McCarty chipped into space for Przemyslaw Frankowski, whose eventual centering pass for Gaitan was walked into an open net.

Unfortunately for the Fire, Gaitan’s night ended in the 33rd minute when he left after appearing to grab his right hamstring. Just a minute later, Aleksandar Katai scored to double the Fire lead and continue their strong opening half.

Then in the second 45 minutes, the Fire effectively locked down the game for their second straight victory and third straight shutout. The last time the Fire had won consecutive league games was a four-match run from June 10-July 1, 2017.

Since last season, the Fire (4-4-4, 16 points) have added Gaitan, Frankowski, David Ousted, C.J. Sapong and Francisco Calvo to a roster that needed reinforcement. Through 10 games, the results have been inconsistent but at least somewhat closer to the 2017 playoff team than last year’s group that bottomed out.

And with that in mind, Rodriguez said he’s “willing to give the time to the team and the coaching staff to put it all together.”

But in the end, progress isn’t measured in style or entertainment or the reputations of players who join the club. It’s in the standings.

“It always will. It’s the ultimate measure. We don’t hide from that. The difference is we’re not caught up in just the last result,” Rodriguez said. “There’s a process to building a team, there’s a process to building a culture. I think our competitive level within the group is better than it’s ever been. I think our ability to play in different ways is better than it’s ever been.

“Over 34 games I’ll be proven right or I’ll be proven wrong.”