Artem Anisimov hat trick, DeBrincat goal spark Blackhawks past Rangers

Boos from the home crowd rained down on the Blackhawks as they frittered away a fourth consecutive power play late in the second period Wednesday night. It didn’t take long for the Hawks to get the message.

Rookie Alex DeBrincat scored 20 seconds later for a tie game, the Hawks scored three more goals in the first 5:14 of the third period and hung on for a 6-3 victory over the red-hot New York Rangers before 21,528 at the United Center.

Artem Anisimov scored three goals and DeBrincat and John Hayden scored one each as the Hawks (9-8-2) snapped the Rangers’ six-game winning streak. Jonathan Toews added an empty-net goal.

After the Hawks scored four goals in a 6:06 span between the second and third periods to build a 4-1 lead, the Rangers (9-8-2) got within 4-3 with 8:04 to play on goals by Kevin Hayes and Rick Nash. David Desharnais had a wraparound attempt stopped by Gustav Forsling moments later, and Anisimov responded with his third goal at 16:12 for a 5-3 lead.

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) makes a save on a shot by New York Rangers' Ryan McDonagh (27) as Cody Franson also defends during the first period Wednesday night at the United Center. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

DeBrincat scored an unlikely goal to tie the game at 19:08 of the second period when his shot from the top of the left faceoff circle squirted under Henrik Lundqvist’s pad. It was DeBrincat’s four goal in the past three games — six of them coming in the last seven games.

Prior to that, the Hawks’ best chance to tie the game came on a Patrick Kane back-hander off a pass from Artem Anisimov that went off the crossbar at 4:53 of the second period.

The Hawks came in looking for a spark after blowing a 4-1 lead in a 7-5 loss to the Devils on Sunday at the United Center. Their 8-8-2 record was their second worst after 18 games in 10 seasons under Quenneville — ahead of only the 2010-11 team (8-9-1), which is not a good sign. That team, ravaged by salary-cap departures after winning the first Stanley Cup under Quenneville, struggled all season to find a groove and backed into the playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

“There’s got to be an urgency from the place we’re in right now,” Quenneville said after Wednesday’s practice. “We’ve never been in this spot … never at this stage of the season, where finding that consistency and putting ourselves in the top of the division [and] conference has always been there. And now that we’re not there, how we’re handling it now is a good test for us.

“But you can’t just talk about it. You’ve got to do it. That’s where we’re at. That’s going to take everybody.”

After dominating the first period against the Devils only to get dominated in the second period, the Hawks had a more consistent effort against the Rangers. Still, they trailed 1-0 when Rangers center Mika Zibanejad — following a Rangers faceoff win — scored in front off Chris Kreiders feed from behind the net that went under Jan Rutta’s stick.

The Hawks failed to score on two power-play opportunities in the first period and actually were fortunate not to allow a goal on the first one in the first period after Cody Franson’s turnover gave Ryan McDonagh a golden scoring chance that was stopped by Corey Crawford.

Brent Seabrook’s absence on the power play was notable. A longtime power-play stalwart, Seabrook was on the ice for just five seconds of the two first-period power plays. Duncan Keith, Gustav Forsling and Jan Rutta carried the bulk of the load on the back end.

