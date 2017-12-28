Blackhawks lose Artem Anisimov, third straight game

VANCOUVER — Already down their No. 1 goaltender, the Blackhawks lost their No. 2 center. Then they suffered their No. 3 defeat in a row, X-X to the Vancouver Canucks.

Artem Anisimov left the game midway through the first period and did not return. The team did not provide the nature of Anisimov’s injury, but the veteran center seemed to be in pain after getting slashed earlier in the period.

His absence loomed large on a team that was already painfully thin down the middle, but it was another poor night on the power play that doomed the Hawks in this one. The Hawks went 1-of-5 with the man-advantage — actually an improvement after going six straight games without a power-play goal, and carrying a 2-of-42 stretch out of the Christmas break — including some putrid efforts marked by poor passing, botched entries, and a complete lack of a net-front presence (which is often Anisimov’s job).

The Canucks took a 1-0 lead at 7:03 of the first on Sam Gagner’s goal, three seconds after a Gustav Forsling penalty expired. But Schmaltz fired a one-timer off a Patrick Kane pass at 11:22 for the rare power-play goal to tie it 1-1. The Hawks had three straight power plays after Alex Biega drilled Connor Murphy head-first into the boards (he left the game briefly for evaluation but soon returned), but couldn’t do anything on any of them. Meanwhile, Gagner — who once scored eight points in one game against the Hawks when he was on the Edmonton Oilers — found Thomas Vanek from behind the net to make it 2-1 Canucks at 13:00 of the second period.

Vancouver's Sam Gagner ( second from right) celebrates his first-period goal against the Blackhawks on Thursday night. (AP Photo)

Gagner scored again early in the third, giving him 13 goals and 15 assists 33 games against the Hawks. Vanek added a second goal late in the third, giving him four points. Anton Forsberg made XX saves, and the Hawks again gave him little help. They have scored two total goals in the last three games.

With Anisimov out, Schmaltz moved to center, and Joel Quenneville finally put Alex DeBrincat, Schmaltz and Patrick Kane on a line together. But with 11 forwards and all the special-teams time, the lines were in flux throughout the night.

The severity of Anisimov’s injury is unknown at this point, but the Hawks don’t have a lot of time for him to recover. They play at Edmonton on Friday and at Calgary on Sunday. Depth down the middle has been an issue all season for the Hawks, who called up David Kampf from Rockford to man the third line. Anisimov is second on the team with 13 goals.