As Bears target offensive minds, here’s why they must involve Mitch Trubisky

The Bears believe Mitch Trubisky to be the flashing neon sign that will lure the head coach they covet — an offensive mind that can help develop the former No. 2 pick into a franchise-elevating, playoff-caliber quarterback.

That’s why, despite Ryan Pace’s vague answer to the question of Trubisky’s input Monday, the rookie quarterback must be involved in their head coaching search.

The reasons go beyond using him to entice the three offensive-minded candidates they’ve requested permission to speak with — Patriots coordinator Josh McDaniels, Vikings coordinator Pat Shurmur and Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

The Bears need to know — now — whether those coaches believe in Trubisky. The coaches, in turn, must learn about the quarterback. That requires more than game footage.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky started 12 games. (AP)

McDaniels, of course, knows the downside of an arranged coach-quarterback marriage. He inherited Jay Cutler when he was hired to coach the Broncos in 2009, and immediately discussed trading for then-Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel, with whom McDaniels had worked. When Cassel went to the Chiefs instead, McDaniels met with Cutler to try to clear the air — and the quarterback demanded a trade. He got his wish, and became a Bear.

Shurmur’s only head coaching job had similar quarterback uncertainty. He inherited Colt McCoy in 2012, drafted Brandon Weeden the next year and was fired at the end of 2013. He went 9-23 over two seasons.

Fit, then, is just as important as offensive acumen. Having done their homework on the latter, the Bears will use interviews this week — McDaniels will talk to them Friday, per the Boston Globe — to determine the former. With their teams on a playoff bye, Shurmur and DeFilippo must also conduct interviews by the end of Sunday, per league rules.

One season after learning the transition to the NFL, Trubisky is in line for another change. This one will define his career — and that of Pace.

“It’s a big jump from college football, and what you saw in training camp and we talked about, starts with breaking an NFL huddle, taking snaps under center, changing things at the line of scrimmage, understanding NFL defenses, blitz packages, coverages,” Pace said. “And he just got better every step of the way. One trait he has is he rarely repeats the same mistake twice, starting with he doesn’t turn the ball over, and that’s an attractive trait.”

The GM believes he’ll be able to adapt to an offense different than the one run by former coordinator Dowell Loggains, who sources said traveled to the Dolphins on Tuesday to talk to former boss Adam Gase about a job.

“A lot of the things that Mitch, or that any quarterback learns as a rookie, is just, again, just life in the NFL,” Pace said Monday. “It’s NFL defenses. It’s the pace of the game. It’s the routine of being an NFL quarterback. And I think he’s embraced that.

“As far as changing terminology and those things, Mitch is a highly intelligent player with a very strong work ethic. So I am confident that he will adapt quickly to a new situation.”

That situation seemingly will be rooted in NFL principals. Stanford head coach David Shaw has again rebuffed NFL overtures, sources said, content at his alma mater. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, whom the Bears drafted as a quarterback, has said he won’t leave for the NFL. Analyst Cris Carter, a Hall of Famer and former Ohio State receiver, called Harbaugh “the most overrated coach in football” after Michigan seven-point Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina on Monday. He considered Harbaugh rebuffing any NFL interest “great news to start 2018” for the Buckeyes.

For 2018 to be Trubisky’s year — 2017 was Mike Glennon’s, remember? — the Bears have to find the coach that fits him. And vice versa.

“I’m excited about him being the guy going into this off-season,” Pace said. “And guys kinda surrounding him, with him leading the charge.”