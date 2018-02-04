As Blackhawks’ veteran core withers, Nick Schmaltz, next generation stepping up

It’s no secret that Nick Schmaltz’s speed can make a difference.

“There are very few players in the league who can carry the puck at the speed he does,” Blackhawks teammate Tommy Wingels said. “He pushes the pace through the middle as well as I’ve seen in this league. Maybe Connor McDavid does it better.

“But he creates so much with that speed through the middle. It opens up wide lanes. You see that with Kaner [Patrick Kane]. He loves playing with [Schmaltz] because it gives him more space. It packs the [defense] up. It forces guys to play the middle more and opens up space for Kaner. He’s a heckuva player. And he’s continuing to get better as the year goes on.”

It’s that improvement factor that bodes well for not only Schmaltz, but several of the Hawks’ young players who are beginning to assert themselves with greater authority. The 21-year-old Schmaltz not only has speed, but is learning how to use it. After also scoring against the Flames on Saturday night, he has 10 goals and 21 points in his last 21 games.

Blackhawks forward Nick Schmaltz (8) scores against the Calgary . Flames and goalie Mike Smith on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The 21-year-old Schmaltz has 10 goals and 21 points in his last 21 games. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

“Once you realize you can play and you realize it’s hockey and you’re just at a really high level, you can make those plays you’ve always made and hold onto the puck, [you] just play your game and try not to over-think anything,” Schmaltz said. “Playing with great players every night really helps that. Game-in, game-out the more you play with them the more. You develop that chemistry and the confidence that comes with it.”

The “young guns” have been carrying more and more of the Hawks’ load lately. Schmaltz, 23-year-old Vinnie Hinostroza and 22-year-old Anthony Duclair scored all the Hawks goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome, providing another indication that while the veteran core is struggling, the next generation is on its way.

In fact, the Hawks’ last 13 goals over the last five games have been scored by players 23 or younger — with an average age of 21.5. Alex DeBrincat (20) has four goals, Schmaltz and Hinostroza have three, Duclair (22) has two and David Kampf (23) has one.

“A lot of [the young guys] are really good players. Maybe they’re getting more comfortable, too,” Kane said. “You see it with Brinks [DeBrincat], he’s pretty streaky. He can get hot and go off at times. Schmaltz’s been really consistent lately, too, producing at a high level. Vinnie’s done a great job, too.

“You can look at those guys an say they’re doing all they can to help us win games. But it’s probably on the veterans a little bit more to pick up the slack and start producing.”

There’s the rub, of course. In their current plight — the Hawks trail the Minnesota Wild by five points and the Avalanche, Flames and Ducks by four points for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference — the Hawks are in no position to celebrate the coming of a new age. It’s unlikely the young guys are going to carry them to the playoffs. Jonathan Toews has not scored a goal in his last 10 games. Brandon Saad has no goals in his last 11 games. Artem Anisimov has not scored in his last 10 games.

“At this time of year, no matter who you are, we need everybody,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “We’re gonna need our top guys to be the best players they’ve been.

“We have some new guys that have some speed and some skill. We need everybody. I’m not worried about their age or experience. Right now, it’s about team. We’re not going to manufacture goals the easy way. Not just looking at the young guys. The older guys, we still need them all.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com