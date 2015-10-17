As Derrick Rose recovers, Doug McDermott looks to improve

Derrick Rose and Doug McDermott have different tasks ahead of them with Bulls training camp winding down.

Rose is in a race against time to be ready for the regular season following surgery to repair a broken orbital bone suffered during the first day of camp. After working out Friday during the Bulls’ off day, Rose participated in much of the non-contact portion of Saturday’s practice but sat out scrimmages as he tries to somehow make it back for the Oct. 27 opener against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It’s all about getting that body ready to go to battle again. When you take two and a half weeks when you don’t do anything, it’s going to take a while to get that back,” said coach Fred Hoiberg, who didn’t know whether Rose would travel to Charlotte for Monday’s preseason game against the Hornets.

“The next step is getting him contact drills and getting him ready for the season and the big thing is getting that confidence that he can take a hit and everything is going to be OK.”

McDermott’s trying to do something different: establish himself as an NBA regular.

His rookie season was marred by a knee problem and ineffectiveness when he was healthy. Under former coach Tom Thibodeau, McDermott appeared in only 36 games, averaging only 8.9 minutes and 3.0 points and his lack of use turned into a subplot around the team.

Though he’ll likely start Friday in Lincoln, Nebraska, it appears McDermott isn’t part of the mix to replace Mike Dunleavy in the starting lineup. He will, though, have more of a concrete role.

McDermott’s scoring 16.6 points per game and is settling into his spot.

“Just part of it, I didn’t play a whole lot last year, so I wanted to come out and prove something in the preseason,” McDermott said. “I feel like I didn’t even play great in summer league, so this is kind of a time where I’ve really, you know, getting my swag back, my confidence back and it feels great.”

That doesn’t mean he’s a finished product. Notably, parts of his defensive game still need work, and he acknowledges that he has to get better at dealing with screens, getting back and staying out of foul trouble.

“I’ve got a long ways to go on defense. I can’t allow to … pick up early fouls like I have the last few games,” McDermott said. “Part of it’s just learning the NBA game, but part of it is just got to keep your hands off out there.”

While McDermott tries to handle the finer points of playing NBA defense, he still could provide value to the Bulls with his shooting. And that would hold whether it’s starting along with Rose, Jimmy Butler and Pau Gasol, or coming off the bench and providing another offensive look.

He’s fine with either role.

“You see guys like that in the league all the time, coming off the bench and just kind of fire away,” McDermott said. “I feel like that’s something I can do, but at the same time if I was out there with Derrick and Jimmy and Pau, I feel like I’d really space the floor for them. I think Derrick would get a lot of driving lanes, along with Jimmy.

“So, either way, I think I can help out wherever they ask.”

NOTE: Tony Snell (ankle) didn’t participate in practice and Hoiberg said he didn’t think Snell would play Monday.