As expected, Bulls guard Zach LaVine is week-to-week with left ankle injury

Very little has changed on the Zach LaVine (left ankle) injury front from the weekend, except a bit more clarity on a timetable. According to Bulls coach Jim Boylen the recovery time is now in the two-to-four week range, with the Bulls looking to be extra cautious.

LaVine injured the ankle late in the loss to Orlando in Mexico City, and was sent back to Chicago in a walking boot.

He is able to do a bit more in the rehab process, and has been lifting, but this recovery is very individual, so Boylen and the training staff will remain vague on an exact return for the guard.