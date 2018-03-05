As far as Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg is concerned, Robin Lopez has staying power

It’s easy to assume that Robin Lopez is in his final days in a Bulls uniform.

Heck, considering the veteran big man has been inactive for all six games since the All-Star Weekend, he’s really already been stripped of that uniform.

On Monday, however, coach Fred Hoiberg offered up a somewhat surprising not-so-fast on the Lopez front.

Since the Bulls were unable to find a trading partner for Lopez at the deadline last month, the feeling was they would look to move him this offseason, especially because they feel he has value with an expiring contract at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Maybe not.

“Yeah, I think so,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked if assuming Lopez would be as good as gone could be wrong. “You need good veterans that are leaders, and Robin has been excellent in that role, and he continues to be great even though he’s not out there in uniform. He’s still talking to our bigs every time they come off the floor, he’s yelling out coverages, he’s staying engaged.’’

The fact that both Lopez and Justin Holiday have sacrificed their own playing time so the front office can look at the Cristiano Felicios and Cam Paynes, and have done so without complaining to the media or pointing fingers, speaks loudly of their character.

It might be character that the Bulls want to keep around one more year.

Then again, that could all change by the time the June draft rolls around, especially if the Bulls grab a big with their projected lottery pick, and Lopez suddenly becomes expendable.

As for Lopez, he’s just doing whatever it takes to help out and stay engaged. The 7-footer even joked that he might be hitting up some local YMCAs looking for some pick-up action. Or maybe he wasn’t joking.

“I haven’t yet,’’ Lopez said of looking for games around the city. “I haven’t ruled that out yet. But I think I’ve done a pretty decent job of keeping myself locked in on the bench during games. My teammates are keeping me locked in, the coaching staff, so I’m feeling pretty good right now.’’

He admitted that he’s even feeling a bit like a coach these days.

“A little bit, yeah,’’ Lopez said. “Obviously not game-planning, but on the bench I’m definitely starting to look at it from – at least some baby steps – starting to look at it from the same perspective as coaches.’’

So could that be a long-term second career for him? Unlikely.

“Not in the NBA,’’ Lopez said. “I’ve done a little bit of high school coaching. Nothing big-time, but it’s interesting. It’s certainly a lot different. It’s been a lot of fun so far.’’

Tip-ins

Hoiberg said that the Bulls do have plans to call up Antonio Blakeney from the G-League in the next few weeks, and get a second look at what he the scoring guard can do. … The Celtics were without All-Star Kyrie Irving on Monday, as the point guard was resting a sore knee.