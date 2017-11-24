As long as Mitch Trubisky is making progress, Bears making progress

You can always find a kicker who can make a 46-yard field goal. But a quarterback who can give you a chance in the last 90 seconds? That’s a little more problematic for most NFL teams, and the Bears in particular.

That’s why the ultimate disappointment last week against the Lions — when Connor Barth missed a potential game-tying 46-yard field goal in the final seconds — wasn’t all that disappointing in the big picture for the Bears. You can argue that it got them a game closer to a new coach, a game closer to a higher draft pick — and even in defeat, Mitch Trubisky still took a step toward becoming the franchise quarterback the Bears have been looking for.

That’s the kind of moral victory or harbinger of better days to come that the Bears should accept at this stage of the rebuild — kind of like when Anthony Rizzo hit a game-tying home run off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning for the 97-loss Cubs in 2012, only to have Shawn Camp lose it in the bottom of the inning.

Trubisky didn’t exactly look comfortable or in command in that two-minute drill. But he got his part of the job done. Even his magnificent 19-yard scramble looked harem-scarem by Aaron Rodgers standards, but you can file that away as the kind of clutch play that will come in handy whenever the Bears are ready to win.

Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky rushed for 53 yards on six carries (8.8 avg.) against the Lions last week at Soldier Field. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Trubisky has not been a revelation in his six starts. He hasn’t lifted the offense on his shoulders or even produced appreciably more than Mike Glennon. If you’re grading general manager Ryan Pace — kind of a thing at this point of a disappointing season — Trubisky is in neither the “hit” or “miss” category.

But that mad scramble and the 15-yard pass to Dontrelle Inman on the following play that gave the Bears a chance provided evidence that Trubisky is closer to being a Ryan Pace hit than a miss. Ever so slowly, he’s growing into the job as a quarterback and just as importantly as a leader.

“I love those moments,” Trubisky said when asked about his cool demeanor in the two-minute drill. “That’s where … the great quarterback have come from — to be clutch, to deliver in those moments.

“It makes the game much more fun. You definitely want to deliver for your team. But it’s all about staying cool, calm, collected — making sure everyone’s on the same page and going down to do your job.

“It’s my job to stay cool in those situation. Hopefully my teammates will feed off my demeanor, so nobody’s in a panic and everybody can just do their job.”

Trubisky survived a near interception when Darius Clay had a drop on a ball intended for Inman — a bit of good fortune some quarterbacks seem to get and others don’t. And his offensive line gave him a chance to give the Bears a chance.

“I think that was their best game, and we need to have a clean pocket for him,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “As a quarterback, when you’re not getting hit and you kind of sit back there and finally get that rhythm of saying, ‘OK. I’ve got time.’ Your confidence starts to grow. That’s where you just keep seeing the steps. You keep seeing the growth.”

To his credit, Trubisky has been self-critical and cognizant of his progress in the context of the process. “I’m getting a little better each day,” he said. What he doesn’t have is a watershed moment that confirms Ryan Pace knew what he was doing when he traded up to draft Trubisky second overall. Sunday’s game isn’t expected to be that. But with what Trubisky has shown so far, it could happen at any time.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com