International Champions Cup brings AS Roma, Chivas to SeatGeek Stadium in July

Two of the top professional soccer clubs in the world will face off at the home of the Chicago Fire in July.

AS Roma and Chivas will meet at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview on July 16 as part of the International Champions Cup, an annual exhibition competition featuring top clubs from Europe. The match will pit the three-time Serie A title winners against the defending CONCACAF Champions League victors in what should be a treat for soccer fans from the Chicago area.

The International Champions Cup brings together 12 clubs from across the world to play 18 preseason friendlies in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Other marquee matchups this year include:

FC Bayern-AC Milan at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

Real Madrid-Arsenal at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland

FC Bayern-Real Madrid at NRG Stadium in Houston

Chivas-Atletico Madrid at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas

AS Roma is one of the top clubs in Italy with three Serie A championships and nine Coppa Italia titles. Their top players include midfielders Javier Pastore and Daniele De Rossi. Chivas, a top club from Mexico, includes talented striker Alan Pulido. They’re playing in the International Champions Cup for the first time.

SeatGeek Stadium is located in Bridgeview, roughly 12 miles south of Chicago. It’s the home of the Fire and Red Stars, and includes an official capacity of 20,000 for soccer matches. The venue, which was originally known as Toyota Park, opened in 2006.