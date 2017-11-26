As the losses build for the Bulls more attention shifts to Zach LaVine

There will be better days for Fred Hoiberg.

With every windmill dunk and long three-pointer from a rehabbing Zach LaVine witnessed by the Bulls coach over the last week, there has to be.

Right now, however, it’s about trying to maintain patience.

Patience that was once again tested in the 100-93 Sunday afternoon loss to the Miami Heat at the United Center.

“You have to keep in mind the big picture,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked about making sure the team doesn’t rush LaVine (left ACL recovery) back too quickly to help stop the losing. “You have to be careful as far as throwing too much at him right away. The big thing is it is exciting. It’s fun to see a player of his ability running the floor. He shoots it with ease. He has great range. He can really attack the basket and make plays. It’s fun as a staff to see what we’re going to be able to do when we do get him back.’’

Until then?

Games like Sunday have to be endured.

A game in which both teams combined to score just 20 points in the first quarter, which was the third-lowest scoring first quarter in NBA history. A game in which starter Kris Dunn was benched for Jerian Grant about six minutes into the third quarter. A game in which the Bulls (3-15) have now seen the losing streak extend to five games.

“Yeah, it’s definitely getting tough, but we’ve got to understand that we’re young,’’ Dunn said of the losing. “We’re trying to improve individually, and as a team trying to improve our chemistry. There’s other teams in the league that at one point and time were going through a bad start and eventually through the years they became better. That’s what we’re trying to get to.’’

What Dunn’s trying to do is find some consistency. He was great against Charlotte last week, had a good start to the recent four-game road trip, but was dismantled by Steph Curry and then seemed to carry that game over to Miami (10-9), going 0-for-6 and turning the ball over three times.

“Kris needs to come out and be an attack player,’’ Hoiberg said. “That’s who he is, that’s when he’s at his best. He missed a couple early. That can’t affect his confidence the way it did. The big thing for Kris is we love him, he’s had some really big moments for us, we’re going to continue to start him, he’s just got to go out there and make the right play. It was one of those nights.’’

Dunn didn’t run away from that.

“Attack harder then,’’ Dunn said of his coach’s assessment. “That’s his opinion and I definitely respect his opinion, so I’m going to go and attack harder then.’’

Grant led the Bulls with 24 points, while Denzel Valentine finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Rookie Lauri Markkanen only scored 11, but did grab 10 rebounds for the double-double.

As far as LaVine, the hope is to still have him back by mid-December.

“We’ll take him slow,’’ Hoiberg said. “No reason to rush him back at this time. But he’s itching to get back out there and is excited to be back part of the team.’’

The feeling is mutual.