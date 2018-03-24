As the losses pile up for the Bulls, the focus is shifting towards a huge summer

DETROIT – The sample size is way too small.

Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn have started just 12 games together this season.

That’s right, 12.

Injuries, rehab from injuries, minutes restrictions … pick a reason why the three most important pieces in the Bulls rebuild are still fairly unfamiliar with each other near the end of March.

So while Fred Hoiberg can try and find positives in really meaningless games over this stretch like Saturday’s 117-95 loss in Detroit, even the third-year coach knows that the real business of basketball starts this offseason.

“It is going to be important this offseason to build some chemistry,’’ Hoiberg said. “We were playing so well when Kris went down with the concussion [in January]. Then Zach came back and was there when Kris wasn’t at full strength. We had different guys in and out of the lineup. There’s a small sample size with Lauri, Kris and Zach. We just haven’t seen a lot of those guys together at this time.

“It is an important summer. We need to try to build some momentum and chemistry heading into next year’s training camp. I know players in the offseason have to get their time. A lot of that will happen right after the season. But we’re going to ask these guys to be back and build that chemistry so we can get a leg up heading into training camp next year.’’

The one that won’t have to be asked is Dunn.

He informed the Sun-Times this week that he already plans to spend most of his offseason in Chicago, working out at the Advocate Center.

Hoiberg and the front office will be pushing to make sure that Dunn’s not alone.

“I wish we could’ve had Zach during that stretch [in December and January],’’ Hoiberg said. “I think we could’ve continued on and built the rest of our season with the confidence the guys were playing with. We’re going to have to get as much of that accomplished in that offseason. We had a great September, even back into August after the trade was made. Those guys were willing to work and do everything necessary to get ready for training camp. It was important as were putting things in to get those guys bought into being there and start building the culture.

“It’s going to be every bit as important, probably more important, this next offseason when Zach is fully healthy. His sole focus was on rehab last year. He just didn’t get a lot of reps with our guys until after the All-Star break. It’s going to be a huge stretch for our team in the offseason, as it is for every young group.’’

Until then, however, there are only 22-point losses to Detroit to focus on.

Well, maybe not for Valentine, who was thrilled to hear after scoring 18 in the loss that Loyola had advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Valentine’s older brother, Drew, is an assistant coach for the Ramblers.

“Despite the loss, it just puts a smile to my face,’’ Valentine said. “[Drew] works so hard recruiting, he’s always on the move, in the gym, taking his time with his players. Me and Cam [Payne] worked out there over the summer, built some relationships with some players, coaches, spent some time there, so I feel like we’re a part of it a little bit, so this is crazy that a mid-major, Chicago Loyola, would make it to the Final Four.’’