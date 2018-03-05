As Yu Darvish debuts for Cubs, unsigned Jake Arrieta faces likely delayed season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The clock is down to its final few ticks for Jake Arrieta and the other unsigned free agent starting pitchers hoping to find a new team in time to get enough spring starts to be ready for a turn in the opening rotation.

It’s a point that only underscores how valuable Cubs president Theo Epstein said it was last month to get Yu Darvish’s long-term contract done before the start of Cubs camp.

Darvish, who makes his Cubs debut Tuesday against his old Dodgers teammates at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., signed his six-year, $126 million deal with barely a day to spare before camp opened last month.

“The six weeks [of spring training] is really important, especially for the pitcher,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I think the length of spring training is designed for the pitcher. Hitters can get their number of at-bats in a shorter amount of time, but I don’t think pitchers can be rushed.

Yu Darvish, right, makes his Cubs debut Tuesday while the former Cy Young winner he replaced, Jake Arrieta, remains a free agent.

“Beyond that, culturally speaking, I like the idea that he’s going to be here from Day 1 to just know the guys. One of our strengths is we’re four years together now, with a lot of success. So he needed to be here right from Day 1. It’s good for him and it’s good for us, moving into the first game of the season.

Darvish already has used some of the length of camp to his advantage, employing a slow-burn buildup designed in part because of a postseason workload that stretched to Nov. 1. And he was scratched from his first scheduled start because of a stomach bug, instead throwing two simulated innings in the bullpen.

Meanwhile, Arrieta, Alex Cobb, Lance Lynn and other starters are doing a slow burn of another kind as they wait out what’s left of the slowest free agent market in at least three decades.

Industry insiders have generally pegged the start of March as the drop-dead point for a starting pitcher to join a camp with enough time left to start the season as an active member of the rotation – and that includes buying extra prep time by slotting him at the back of the rotation.

“It’s really a tenuous moment right now to be comfortable [planning for a newcomer to be ready in time],” Maddon said. “And another week from now you might see the guy get signed and start off in extended spring or some kind of situation where you don’t activate him until he’s actually ready to go, because he’s not going to be ready to go.

“I think Theo’s absolutely right. I was very glad [Darvish] showed up the first day.”

