Ashes to lampreys, stories to buys: Opening day notes at “The Schaumburg Show”

Lampreys on the glass at the Great Lakes Fisheries Commision booth at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

“Commemorating your loved ones ashes in a creative way,” stopped me.

I had just started through the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, running through Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center, when the Commemorative Creations and Customs booth (105) stopped me Thursday.

As somebody who plans to be cremated and have my ashes spread in few pre-selected spots, this particularly stopped me.

“This is a different way to commemorate or memorialize someone,” Justin Halper said.

You think?

So far he has incorporated ashes into the guides on fishing rods, the paint in four portraits and a dozen custom-painted lures.

“You can take Grandpa or Grandma with you fishing,” he said. “It is something different.”

Halper, a fireman from Wichita, Kansas, is on to something. He has had the idea for 10 years. He began custom painting lures (his custom-painted original Wiggle Warts caught me) about four years ago.

“It took about a year to get good at painting,” he said.

Good enough that two years ago he went to the Bassmaster Classic in Houston with his idea. This was his first time at “The Schaumburg Show.”

I asked what the response was and he said about 70 percent thought it was cool, 20 percent thought he was nuts and 10 percent thought he was “bat-s— crazy.”

In a somewhat morbid way, I think it is cool enough I will rethink plans for my own ashes.

Here are other things–other than a multitude of people I needed or wanted to talk with–that made me stop on opening day.

I use braided line a fair amount. It’s a magical powerful line, but has one major drawback in its toughness to cut. Enter Line Cutterz, LLC (booth 327). They make a magic ring that makes it literally a snap to cut braided line. I tried it and thought I was being clowned, but it is legit. It’s been on Shark Tank and The View. Line Cutterz has a show special of $12 for one, $20 for two.

If you have kids, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission booth (908) is a must because of the lampreys sucking up graphically on a glass aquarium. There’s good temporary tattoo for kids, too. Also for the kids, in the usual corner, is Chauncey’s Great Outdoors and Chicago Herpetological Society booths (24-27).

Guide Ken Jackson of Jackson’s Lakeside Cottages (booth 718) in St. Germain, Wis., (making its first appearance at the show), gave me a couple good stories about Carey Pinkowski and his family. Pinkowski, executive race director of the Chicago Marathon, gets out with Jackson a couple times a year.

I bumped into Steve Statland, the muskie Hall-of-Famer, at the Vermilion Dam Lodge booth (830). One of these years I want to take my wife along on a trip to Vermilion Lake in Minnesota.

Bumping into Statland is always an interesting time. This time he gave me a great idea of logging what bodies of water I’ve fished in my life around the world.

Matt Arambasich of Joliet, who is a regular guest at the Lodge, was manning the booth. He said when he on Vermilion Lake for an extended time, with no television, in the evenings he hand writes out a sort of diary of the day. I may push their ideas more. It’s the kind of thing that interests me.

As usual, I found myself spending a good chunk of time at the Shimano booth (537) talking pheasant hunting with Kyle Danhausen, Lake Michigan fishing with Capt. Ralph Steiger and simply basking in the smallmouth glory of Tim Schneider.

Usually, the Blue Bank Resort booth (405) has a bunch of big crappie, from Reelfoot Lake in Tennessee, on ice in a cooler. Not this year.

“My guess is somebody got them and ate them,” Michael Hayes said.

I can only imagine packing for the show and popping open the freezer and finding the big crappie gone.

More ethereally, the beauty of the drift boat (lead photo) the Croff Craft Guide Service/Drift Boats booth (707) made me want to come back to find out more.

As always, Lee’s Global Tackle (220) would get my vote as my favorite booth of the show. If I was a more of a dedicated bass fisherman, I would be trapped there.