Ashton Kutcher is as excited as anyone for the Bears’ preseason opener

Hey, Ashton Kutcher: Today is finally the day. You can rock that hat, the shirt, maybe even some underwear with a nice logo right on the crotch (if you’re into that).

It’s Thursday, and we all know what that means: The Bears’ preseason opener against the Ravens is just a few hours away. Our long summer without the weekly ritual of football is coming to a welcomed end. And as you can tell, at least one former “That 70’s Show” cast member is very excited about it.

🐻 ⬇️ it is Thursday right? pic.twitter.com/6f9aXjZdOV — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 2, 2018

Yes, yes it is Thursday.

And in case you were doubting whether Kutcher, who grew up in Iowa as an avid Bears fan, is actually that excited for a game full of fourth-stringers and late draft picks, he was rocking an entirely different outfit Wednesday … thinking the game was that night. I respect the commitment as someone who regularly forgets what day it is.

You know you’re excited about football when you wake up on Wednesday and get dressed for the game that doesn’t start until Thursday. pic.twitter.com/t0CdFZGtw7 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 1, 2018

The really good news here is that Kutcher had two sets of Bears clothes so he didn’t have to do laundry or wear the same thing two days in a row.

The Bears take on the Ravens at 7 p.m. CT in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday night. Make sure to tune in since we know Kutcher will be watching.