Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel to miss start of season after hand surgery

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 21: Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros poses for a portrait at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on February 21, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston first baseman Yuli Gurriel had surgery on his left hand Wednesday and is expected to miss the start of the season.

Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow says doctors removed part of the bone broken before Gurriel arrived at camp. The 33-year-old Gurriel hit .299 with 18 homers and 75 RBIs last year in his first full season in the majors.

Gurriel appeared in one Grapefruit League game this spring, homering once in two at-bats.

Normal recovery time is six weeks, which means Gurriel would miss the first two weeks of the season. He’ll then serve a five-game suspension for an inappropriate gesture made toward Los Angeles pitcher Yu Darish during the World Series.