Astros knock out Yu Darvish early, take series lead with 5-3 win

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros had no problem hitting Yu Darvish in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday. He didn’t even make it out of the second inning as the Astros won 5-3 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Yuli Gurriel led off the Astros’ second by sending a nearly 95 mph fastball into the Crawford Boxes in left field to give the Astros the first run of the game.

Josh Reddick, without an extra-base hit his first 54 plate appearances this offseason, followed with a sharp double down the left-field line. After Evan Gattis drew a walk, Reddick scored when Marwin Gonzalez hit a ball that ricocheted off the wall in left-center beyond the reach of leaping center fielder Chris Taylor.

Gonzalez got only a single because Gattis stopped at second base after holding up to see if the ball would be caught.

Darvish was done after Jose Altuve’s double off the left-center wall, the Astros’ fifth hit in the inning. Kenta Maeda took over with two on and two outs and got Carlos Correa to fly out.

The first time Darvish ever pitched on the road against the Astros was when he was with the Rangers. The right-hander from Japan retired the first 26 batters he faced on April 2, 2013.

With the Rangers, Darvish was 4-1 with a 2.16 ERA in six road starts against the AL West rival Astros. He struck out 56 and walked 11 in those games.

In his first World Series start, Darvish faced 12 batters. He gave up the homer, three doubles and two singles — includes the one by Gonzalez that went about 373 feet.

Brad Peacock pitched 3⅔ scoreless innings in relief of Lance McCullers Jr. to maintain Houston’s two-run lead, but the Astros missed a chance to add onto their advantage.

Peacock retired pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal before striking out Joc Pederson on three pitches. Pinch-hitter Andre Ethier drew a walk before Yuli Gurriel grabbed a bouncer and slid head-first into first base to beat Taylor there for the third out.

Gurriel led off the bottom of the inning with a double to chase Brandon Morrow. He was replaced by Tony Cingrani and Josh Reddick attempted a bunt off of him, but it sailed into the air and Cody Bellinger made a diving play to catch it on the infield grass.

The Dodgers intentionally walked Evan Gattis and Brian McCann singled with two outs on a grounder that Bellinger couldn’t corral to load the bases.

Ross Stripling took over and George Springer hit a long fly ball, but Taylor caught it at the back of the warning track to leave Houston empty-handed.