Astros rally past White Sox in ninth

HOUSTON – Carlos Rodon says he wants to be great.

The White Sox believe he can be.

Rodon, though, wants you to know he really, really means it.

“I would hope so,’’ the 25-year-old left-hander said this week. “You take a No. 3 pick, the mindset is you want to be the best.’’

Rodon, taken by the Sox with the first pick in the 2014 draft, has the mid-upper 90s fastball and the dynamite slider to be great. Injuries – he made his sixth start of the season against the Astros Thursday after having shoulder surgery last September – have made it difficult for him to fulfill the high expectations early in his career.

How lofty are his own? He utters “Hall of Fame” in the discussion, though not specifically to his own name.

“You don’t want to come off too cocky; I’m not a guy who likes to be that way — I’m quiet,’’ he said. “But in my head, I’ve always had expectations that are far higher than anyone has for me.

“As soon as I step on that mound I’m a different person. That fire, that fight, I want to be one of the best. I’m not playing this game just to make money, not just to be mediocre. Hopefully everyone of my teammates shows up the same way, ‘I want to be a Hall of Famer, I want to be one of the best guys.’ You’ve got to have that.”

In a game won 4-3 in walk-off fashion by the Astros Thursday night, Rodon was matched against a likely future Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander as the Sox opened a four-game series against the defending World Series champion Astros at Minute Maid Park. The Sox lefty worked around matching a career high with six walks to keep the 30-57 Sox in a fairly intense, well-played battle.

The Sox took a 3-2 lead into the ninth on Leury Garcia’s homer in the eighth inning against Chris Devenski, but the Astros, halting closer Joakim Soria’s scoreless appearances streak at 15, tied it on George Springer’s single scoring Tony Kemp (leadoff walk) and won it when Yuli Gurriel — after Jose Altuve struck out with the bases loaded and nobody out — lined a single over second baseman Yoan Moncada to drive in the game-winner.

In his six innings of work taking on the Astros and Verlander, Rodon had something of a typical night, struggling in spurts to master his command but featuring enough good stuff to go toe-to-toe with Verlander. In six innings, he struck out six, gave up five hits and was deadlocked 2-2.

The only damage against him was Altuve’s two-run blast that broke a scoreless tie in the fifth, but with 109 pitches – 58 of them strikes – the pitch count called for relief from right-hander Juan Minaya to start the seventh.

Verlander, who struck out 10 and walked none while allowing four hits over seven innings, was breezing when catcher Omar Narvaez homered in the sixth to halve the lead. With two out, Yoan Moncada singled and scored on Yolmer Sanchez’ double to the left-center field gap to tie it.

Rodon says he feels better and Renteria and pitching coach Don Cooper see more fluidity in his arm action since surgery. But he still needs to throw more strikes to be the pitcher he aspires to be. Twenty eight strikeouts and 15 walks over 35 2/3 innings isn’t cutting it.

“I do [believe he can be an elite pitcher],” Renteria said. “The fluidity he’s throwing the ball with now after the procedure is allowing him to feel really good on the hill. His pitches have enough action; it’s about efficiency.

“When he executes, it’s tough to hit him.’’

“I feel like I can command more stuff [since surgery] even though it doesn’t seem like it,’’ Rodon said. “Throwing without pain is a plus.’’