White Sox, looking to the future, routed by Astros

HOUSTON — Right-hander Dylan Cease and outfielder Luis Basabe were selected Friday to represent the White Sox in the Futures Game during All-Star week.

For an organization that is in fact all about the future, news like this will get a headline almost every time.

Especially on nights like Friday, after another White Sox loss, this one by an 11-4 count to the defending World Series champion Astros, who dropped the South Siders to 2-6 on a three-city road trip and 30-58 for the season.

“To have those two guys join it, it’s awesome for them, awesome for the organization,’’ Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “We’re excited for their opportunity to show the world who they are and what they’re about and I hope they have some success, allow themselves to shine and have some fun.’’

Reynaldo Lopez pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on July 6, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Renteria managed his own futures game Friday at Minute Maid Park, as he does every time 25-year-old Reynaldo Lopez takes the mound for the Sox. During a season in which 2015 first-round draft pick Carson Fulmer was demoted from the starting rotation to Class AAA Charlotte, and with Lucas Giolito skirting the same fate despite struggling with a 6.93 ERA and 54 walks in 89 2/3 innings, Lopez has easily set himself apart in the group of potential keepers for a team hoping to form a championship caliber starting rotation for the future.

Even Lopez wasn’t all that good, searching in vain for his good fastball, getting through only 4 1/3 innings and needing 97 pitches (53 strikes) to do it. He escaped with three runs allowed on five walks and six hits while striking out two.

“It wasn’t a good outing,” Lopez said. “Too many issues, too many balls. Every time I wanted to throw hard or get more, my arm didn’t respond. It was tough.”

With a 3.77 ERA, best among Sox starters, Lopez is easily the best developing one they’ve got considering the struggles of Giolito and Fulmer (3-5, 5.80 after allowing five runs on 10 hits in five innings Friday); the control problems of the Sox’ No. 1-ranked pitching prospect Michael Kopech (per MLB Pipeline) at Charlotte; a sore arm and now a slow start for Alec Hansen (0-3, 7.71 ERA) at Class AA Birmingham, their No. 3 pitching prospect; and an elbow injury to right-hander Dane Dunning, their fourth-ranked pitching prospect.

For their highly touted farm system, there’s been some woes of late at the top. On the outfielders’ side, July got off to a treacherous start with Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert, ranked third and 25th in baseball, going on disabled lists and No. 7 Blake Rutherford flipping over a wall and leaving a game after flipping over the right field wall chasing a deep drive.

But enough of the gloom – aside from Astros righty Lance McCullers striking out 12 Sox in seven innings and taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning – and back to the Futures Game July 15 in Washington. Cease, the Sox’ second-ranked pitching prospect who was acquired with Jimenez in the Jose Quintana trade, is 9-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 15 starts between Winston-Salem and Birmingham. He will play for the U.S. Team.

The fleet Basabe, the third name behind Yoan Moncada and Kopech in the Chris Sale deal, is batting .246/.346/.450 with nine homers, seven triples, 12 doubles and 32 RBI in 71 games between the same two teams. He’ll play for the World Team.

Perhaps they can provide some better prospect news.

Right fielder Avisail Garcia and left fielder Daniel Palka hit back-to-back opposite field homers in the ninth for the Sox, so there was that. But a half inning earlier, Garcia jumped and overran a fly ball that fell inside the right field line near the side wall during a seven-run Astros uprising.

It’s been that kind of year.