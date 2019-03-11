At 23, White Sox prospect Dylan Cease’s maturity is impressive, McCann says

Dylan Cease throws a baseball at Camelback Ranch, the Spring Training home of the Chicago White Sox, in Glendale, AZ. 02-13-2019. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

GLENDALE, Ariz. — From the first pitch James McCann caught of right-hander Dylan Cease, the new White Sox catcher could tell he was special.

“It was his first bullpen. I didn’t know who he was this being my first camp with the White Sox,” McCann said Monday. “But just seeing his maturity, I thought he was a lot older than he was. You find out he’s only 23 and just his maturity and approach to the game is impressive.”

Cease is aware of all the hype surrounding him.

“It doesn’t bother me but I feel like there’s always more to do, always more to get better at so it’s always like I feel like people need to understand that I still have a lot to learn and grow,” he said.

Cease, the second-ranked pitching prospect in the Sox’ stacked farm system behind Michael Kopech, who will miss the 2019 season after he had Tommy John surgery this offseason, made his second brief relief appearance in Cactus League play on Sunday. He allowed two hits and one earned run in 1⅔ innings.

“Ball was coming out good,” Cease said. “I didn’t execute pitches very well but it was better than my first outing. So it was a good step. I still have a couple of weeks to get my feel for it. I actually feel positive about it.”

Cease, who earned a midseason promotion to Class AA Birmingham from Class A Winston-Salem in 2018, is built up to pitch three innings in his next start. By the end of spring training, Cease would like to be able to get through five innings.

The Sox are taking it slow with Cease, who pitched a career-high 124 innings last season. He’ll likely take a similar path as Kopech did last season and start 2019 with Class AAA Charlotte before getting promoted to the majors sometime after the All-Star break.

Cease said he hasn’t talked to manager Rick Renteria or general manager Rick Hahn about what process they want him to take to prepare for his major-league debut this season.

“I’m guessing probably when I go back to the minor league side, we’ll have a conversation about that,” said Cease, who was named minor-league pitcher of the year by MLBPipeline last season. “All I’ve been focusing on is getting my body ready and playing right now.”

This and That

Utility player Nicky Delmonico went out to the backfields. He’s expected to meet with the media before manager Rick Renteria.

Delmonico suffered a mild concussion after he crashed into the left field wall while attempting to make a catch in the seventh inning of the Sox’ game on Thursday.

Sox lineup against the Brewers at American Family Fields in Phoenix at 3:05 p.m. CT:

Leury Garcias 2B

Ryan Goins 3B

James McCann C

Matt Skole 1B

Eloy Jimenez DH

Danny Mendick SS

Luis Robert CF

Ryan Cordell RF

Adam Engel LF

Ivan Nova SP