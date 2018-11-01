At 39, Blackhawks newcomer Chris Kunitz eager to start from scratch

EDMONTON, Alberta — After 14 seasons, 1,055 games and four Stanley Cups, it was almost like starting over for Chris Kunitz.

With no goals, one points and a minus-5 rating in his first 11 games with the Blackhawks, the former Penguins forward was a healthy scratch last week against the Edmonton Oilers. Kunitz was a healthy scratch for only the third time in his NHL career — and the first time since he became a regular in 2007.

“You want to go out there and have the coach have trust in you, that you can have an impact on the game,” Kunitz said prior to Thursday night’s rematch against the Oilers at Rogers Place. “If you don’t have that, you’re kind of almost lost — playing the game, but without a purpose. And they know that — obviously that’s why they made that decision to put other guys out there.”

Kunitz accepted his punishment, watched from the press box and came back — as expected — determined to re-gain coach Joel Quenneville’s trust when he was back in the lineup against the Canucks on Wednesday night.

It didn’t take long to make an impact, as Kunitz assisted on Brandon Saad’s first-period goal. With Saad in his own rejuvenation after a slow start, Kunitz overall played a strong two-way game despite a 4-2 loss.

“I think that’s trying to be a proud hockey player and go out and have that positive contribution, so it’s nice,” Kunitz said. “For a few games there, you feel like you’re chasing it and nothing’s going right. You always wonder in the back in the your mind, ‘Am I gonna sit this one?’ or whatever.

“It definitely feels good. I think any player in the NHL will tell you any time they get one point, they have a confidence, a little more jump in their step. And game just seems a little bit easier. It helps for the personal confidence, just going out and making a play and having a positive contribution.”

Kunitz knows he still has a long way to go to give the Hawks the veteran spark they were looking for. His 12-game goal drought heading into Thursday night’s game was his longest to start an NHL season in his 15-year career.

“I don’t think that’s indicative of how I’ll play all year,” Kunitz said. “Obviously you want to be contribute more offensively when you have a new career. You want to have an effect on the game. Hopefully I’ll find one that will bounce in and a couple more will go in.

There’s no telling how far pride can take a player like Kunitz, who has been a dependable player throughout his career and most of all a winner. Though he has played a complementary top-six role through most of his career, it’s not a coincidence that he’s the only player in the salary-cap era to win four Stanley Cups — with the Ducks in 2007 and with the Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

And even when he was past his prime he still found a way to make a difference. After scoring nine goals in the 2016-17 regular season with the Penguins, Kunitz scored the series-clinching goal in double-overtime of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Senators.

“I’ve got to commend him on how he’s handled coming into a new situation,” Quenneville said. “He’s got good awareness of his situation, his contribution. I think he’s gotten off to a start that’s been fine, but his [production] is certainly not what he envisioned. But I liked his response [Wednesday]. He’s a great pro. He wants to help us in a lot of different ways.”