At Bulls game, Joakim Noah optimistic about NBA return: ‘I’m staying ready’

Unable to find a trade, the Knicks waived the center Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, with two years and $37.8 million remaining on his contract. | Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Sitting Monday night in a suite with his 2-year-old daughter on his lap, free-agent Joakim Noah reflected on what it meant to be back at the United Center.

“It feels really good [to be back],” said Noah, who was greeted with a standing ovation during the first half of the Bulls’ 149-124 loss to the Warriors. “It’s good to be back in the building and I really wanted my daughter to feel the energy.”

Earlier this month, the Knicks waived Noah despite him having two years remaining on his contract. And now two weeks into the NBA season, Noah is still without a team.

Asked if he would want to come back and play for the Bulls, Noah hesitated.

“It’s a tough question,” Noah told the Sun-Times.

It’s “tough” given his ugly break up with the Bulls after 2015-16 season, which was fueled by Noah being unhappy with coach Fred Hoiberg’s decision to pull him out of the starting lineup and play him off the bench.

It’s also “tough” because of the hardships Noah’s faced since his Chicago departure.

Over the last two seasons, Noah suffered a knee injury and served a 20-game suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. Last season, he played only seven games.

Noah, who just four seasons ago was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year and finished fourth in MVP voting, remains optimistic that he could one day play in the NBA again. And if that time comes, Noah said he’ll be ready.

“I’m staying ready and staying focused,” said Noah, who is working out “a couple times” a day. “[Just] waiting if something good comes along.”