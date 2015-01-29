Audio: Marshawn Lynch blasts media, plugs Beast Mode gear in latest presser

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was far more vocal than he’s been in weeks during a press conference Thursday.

He blasted the media, promoted his Beast Mode line and stared at the media for the few minutes he was obligated to sit in the press conference.

Lynch gave shout outs to “Oakland, California,” “Westbrook,” and “All my real Africans out there.”

Lynch spent the first minute or so haranguing the media for continuing to cover him:

“Hey, look,” he said. “All week I told y’all what’s up, and for some reason you all continue to come back and do the same thing y’all did. I don’t know what story y’all are trying to get out of me. I don’t know what image y’all are trying to portray of me. But it don’t matter what y’all think, what y’all say about me, because when I go home at night, the same people that I look in the face, my family, that I love, that’s all that really matters to me. Y’all can go ahead and make up whatever y’all want to make up. Because I don’t say enough for y’all to go put anything out on me. But I’ll come to y’all’s event, y’all shove cameras and microphones down my throat. But when I’m at home, in my environment, I don’t see y’all. But y’all mad at me. And if y’all ain’t mad at me, then what y’all here for?

“I ain’t got nothing for y’all, though. I told y’all that. So y’all should know that. But y’all will sit here like right now and continue to do the same thing. I’m here preparing for a game and y’all want to ask me all these questions. Which is understandable. I could get down with that. But I told y’all, I’m not about to say nothing. So for the remainder of my [checks cell phone] what’s that? Three minutes? I’m here, I’m available for y’all. All my requirements are fulfilled. So now for the next three minutes I’ll just be looking at y’all the way that y’all looking at me. Thank you.”

Listen to Lynch’s full press conference below:

