Autographed Rizzo picture taken from 12-year-old cancer patient’s room

A 12-year-old girl from who is battling brain cancer for the second time is missing one of her sources of inspiration.

An autographed Anthony Rizzo picture disappeared out of Abby Schrage’s hospital room in at St. Louis Children’s Hospital on Friday and has yet to be found.

“I just think if somebody did steal it if they could return it? That picture meant the world to this little girl and I don’t know how valuable it is to somebody else,” Abby’s mother, Jill Schrage, told KMOV-TV.

The family is asking for the picture back with no questions asked.

Abby Schrage’s picture of Anthony Rizzo disappeared from her hotel room. | KMOV-TV/Family Photo

Rizzo sent a personalized letter and the signed picture to Abby in June 2017.

Abby was diagnosed with two germinoma brain tumors and beat it in 2016. She relapsed this year in May.

Abby, who lives in Highland, Illinois, had a bone marrow transplant last month and has remained at Children’s Hospital after dealing with some major complications, according to KMOV-TV.

Her mother taped the cherished Rizzo picture to her window and thought it could help Abby through her treatment.

“I just kind of hoped it would brighten her spirits, help cheer her up especially since Anthony Rizzo also had childhood cancer himself,” Schrage said. “That’s a great inspiration to show her when you are done with this battle nothing can stop you.”

A message to Schrage has not been returned.