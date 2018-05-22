Avisail Garcia, still weeks from White Sox return, vows to come back ‘stronger’

White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia plans to do some running — in a swimming pool, not on a baseball field — on Wednesday, one month to the day after he injured his right hamstring while digging down the first-base line during a game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

That’s already a lot longer than Garcia expected to be out when he went on the 10-day disabled list April 24, and his return to the Sox lineup appears to still be several weeks away. Garcia estimated before Tuesday’s game against the Orioles that it could be a week and a half before he returns to baseball activities. A minor-league rehab assignment would be necessary.

“No one likes to be injured, especially position players playing every day,” he said. “I don’t like to watch the game. I mean, I like it, but I like it [better] when I’m playing. So it is what it is. I’m just watching, learning more because we’re learning every single day. … I will be back for sure, and stronger.”

A first-time All-Star in 2017, when he hit .330 with 18 home runs and 80 RBI, Garcia struggled mightily before going on the shelf this season. In 18 games and 76 plate appearances, he his .233 with a single homer and only four driven in.

White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia is on the disabled list with an injured right hamstring. | Erin Brown/Sun-Times

“A slow start,” he said. “I was feeling better a couple of games before I got the injury. I was seeing the ball better, but baseball is like, sometimes you start good [and] sometimes you start slow. It is what it is. We’ve got to make adjustments as a team and try to get better every single day. But, you know, that happens. I’ve just got to come back now and make adjustments and help my team win.”

According to Garcia, a third platelet-rich plasma injection, soon after Memorial Day, will be part of his recuperation. He received his second PRP shot since the injury on Monday.

Garcia had this to say about Daniel Palka, who was promoted from Class AAA Charlotte when Garcia went on the DL and has started 17 games, 12 of them in right field, in the only big-league action of his career: “He’s strong. He’s strong and a good player, so he’s here to help us like all the guys here.”

Not his night

Shortstop Tim Anderson was out of the starting lineup Tuesday, for only the second time this season. He also didn’t start the final game of the Sox’ last road trip, May 16 in Pittsburgh.

“Give him a little break,” manager Rick Renteria said. “His legs have been a little tired. He’s a little banged up, so trying to give him a little break. Maybe just a day.”

We’ve seen this before

No Sox hitter is hotter than Jose Abreu, who entered Tuesday’s action on a .390/.446/.644 tear, with 11 extra-base hits and 13 RBI, over his last 15 games. Abreu also had multiple hits in 13 of his last 17 games against the Orioles.