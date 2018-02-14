Avisail Garcia wins arbitration vs White Sox, gets $6.7M

Avisail Garcia will get a raise to $6.7 million instead of the team's $5.85 million offer. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The White Sox heard outfielder Avisail Garcia’s arbitration case Tuesday. Garcia asked for $6.7 million, while the team only offered $5.85 million.

But on Wednesday, Garcia came out victorious and received a nice payday. After making $3 million last season, Garcia will receive $6.7 million.

Arbitrators Phillip LaPorte, Steven Wolf and John Kagel made the decision Wednesday.

Hahn on arbitration cases. Sox went 0-2 w Garcia, Sanchez. pic.twitter.com/l0VfxEQW5f — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 14, 2018

Garcia was a first-time All-Star last season and set career bests with a .330 batting average, 18 homers and 80 RBIs.

The White Sox are now 0-2 on arbitration cases, losing to infielder Yolmer Sanchez last week.

Sanchez, 25, will see a raise of $2.35 million in 2018. The Sox had countered with $2.1 million.

Players lead 8-6 with decisions to be announced Thursday for pitchers Collin McHugh, Marcus Stroman, Jake Odorizzi and Trevor Bauer. Four more hearings are scheduled, and 22 decisions would be the most since players won 14 of 24 cases in 1990.

Contributing: Associated Press