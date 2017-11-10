Back from suspension, Bears’ Danny Trevathan says hit was accidental

Danny Trevathan talked to Davante Adams twice after his brutal hit sent the Packers receiver off the field on a stretcher and to the hospital overnight.

“I told him, I hope he’s good,” Trevathan, who returned from his one-game suspension for the hit, said Wednesday. “Hope you know I wasn’t trying to harm him. I was just trying to make a play.”

Adams — who was diagnosed with a concussion but returned in time to catch two touchdowns Sunday against the Cowboys — accepted the apology, Trevathan said.

“He was real cool,” the Bears’ inside linebacker said. “He plays football. He plays it hard and he plays it good. Obviously he played last week. He did good. He handled it well. We were good.”

The Packers' Davante Adams is hit by the Bears' Adrian Amos and Danny Trevathan.The Bears were penalized on the play and Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher. (AP)

Trevathan appealed his original two-game unpaid suspension, arguing that the Sept. 28 helmet-to-helmet hit was unintentional. Derrick Brooks, an appeals officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, shortened it to one game. He watched Monday’s contest from home.

“I feel that one game was cool,” Trevathan said. “I mean, you know, of course I’m not satisfied, but I can’t determine what goes on. Ain’t nothing I can say right now can change the fact they made it, and I’ve got to respect it.”

Neither he nor coach John Fox said they believe the suspension will change the way Trevathan plays.

“I just gotta be more careful with situations like that,” Trevathan said. “But I can’t let that slow me down. I’ve been playing this game for a long time. I’ll be more careful with the rules that are in place. But I’m just trying to make a play and hustling to the ball.”

Fox said that such hits are not part of Trevathan’s style of play, or his history.

“It’s just something that happened,” Fox said. “He paid his price and he’ll come back and try to avoid doing that again.”

He comes back at the right time. Fellow inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman was placed on injured reserve with a pec injury after Week 1, and his replacement, Nick Kwiatkoski returned to practice Wednesday, albeit on a limited basis, after suffering a similar malady in Week 2.

John Timu left Monday night’s game with an ankle injury, leaving the Bears will only two healthy inside linebackers against the Vikings.

“Obviously getting guys back that you’re familiar with, have a good grasp of what you’re doing and are athletic is important,” Fox said.

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com