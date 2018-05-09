Back-to-back pike, kayak and shore, Chicago lakefront: Fish of the Week

Oscar Santos earned the right to be over the top last week.

“I’ve been fishing Chicago’s lakefront for almost two decades and only EVER caught three northern pike out of Chicago,’’ Chicago’s most noticeable kayak fisherman messaged. “Last one was two years ago. To hook up with back to back northern pike like this was INSAAAAAANE. Made my YEAR!!!!’’

Santos caught one pike while kayaking (34 inches, 11.5 pounds) on a purple ThunderStick, then one from shore (32 inches, 10 ½ pounds) on a silver and orange K.O. Wobbler.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or by email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).