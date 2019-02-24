Bad weekend: Blackhawks flattened by Stars, Avalanche as playoff hopes slide

With a shot at taking charge in the wild-card race over the weekend, the Blackhawks played some of their best hockey of the season and came away with nothing.

They plowed into the hunt the last two months to arrive at crucial showdowns with the Avalanche and Stars, but couldn’t beat either of them. Following a hard-fought loss to Colorado on Friday, the Hawks fell to Dallas 4-3 on Sunday.

There’s almost a quarter of the season remaining, but they might look back at this weekend as the point at which their playoff bid began crumbling.

“We definitely raised our game knowing these points are huge,” Jonathan Toews said. “Even though you play good hockey doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to win every night.

The Blackhawks fell behind 3-0 against Dallas and couldn't rally for the win. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“Two teams that are just as desperate as we are to stay on top, sneak into a playoff spot — Unfortunately, we couldn’t take advantage of these home games.”

Toews and the Hawks are unwilling to concede. They’ve weathered worse than this, rallying from last place in the NHL in December to join a vigorous six-team rumble for two wild-card spots.

They’ve been close to the leaders the last few weeks and even jumped into the second wild card briefly, but now they sit in fifth place pending late games Sunday for Minnesota and Arizona.

The Stars lead at 67 points, followed by the Avalanche at 65. The Wild had 64 going into their matchup with the Blues. The Hawks remain stuck on 61 despite going nearly punch for punch with Colorado and Dallas.

“It’s probably not as ugly as it looked a month ago,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “Nobody’s going to win every game. If we win more than our fair share, we’ll get in.”

Dallas was rolling the Hawks 3-0 early in the second period before they snapped back and made it a game. Toews tied it on a power-play goal with 16 minutes left, but the Stars answered shortly after brutal two penalties gave them a five-on-three advantage.

That’s the part that makes it hard for the Hawks to get over this loss. Late in a tie game that had high stakes in the playoff race, they botched a line change and got whistled for too many men on the ice. Duncan Keith committed a hooking penalty 32 seconds later, and Dallas center Jason Spezza scored the go-ahead goal.

“We had them hemmed in for a long stretch of time and no one wanted to change, then everyone needs a change on the way back and there’s confusion on the bench,” Colliton said. “I’m not going to point any fingers right now. We’ve got to change earlier. That’s it.”

The Hawks scrambled played most of the last four minutes with a one- or two-man advantage, but couldn’t get a goal. Alex DeBrincat rocketed a slap shot with 37 seconds left, but Anton Khudobin blocked it with his body for one of his 44 saves.

The Hawks outshot the Stars 34-17 over the final two periods, including 14-3 in the third. It wasn’t enough.

“I don’t care how well you play, it’s gonna be tough to pull out of [a 3-0 deficit] against a team scratching and clawing just like us,” Colliton said.

They also outshot the Avalanche, 44-31, Slater Koekkoek’s turnover late in the third period led to a breakaway goal and the Hawks lost 5-3.

The upside for the Hawks is that they’ve still won 10 of 14 and they open their West Coast swing this week with winnable games at Anaheim and Los Angeles, the two bottom teams in the Western Conference.

“It can swing either way pretty quickly,” Toews said. “Every team is gonna have a couple games here and there where they’re falling back or jumping ahead, so we’ve just gotta stay with it and focus on the next available two points. Can’t worry about much else.”