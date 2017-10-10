Baez returns to Cubs lineup for Game 4 of NLDS

Javy Baez returned to the starting lineup and Kyle Schwarber, despite committing a double error in left field that could have been costly in the Cubs’ 2-1 victory in Game Game 3, will be back in left for the Cubs in Game 4 of the National League Division Series vs. the Washington Nationals Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Ben Zobrist is in right field, with Jason Heyward the odd man out against Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark. Heyward is 0-for-18 in his career against Roark.

Game time is 4:38 p.m. (TBS, 670-AM, 1000-AM), weather permitting. Rain is forecast for much of the afternoon and evening. Wednesday is an open date, with Game 5, if necessary, scheduled Thursday in Washington.

Right-hander Jake Arrieta, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, will make what could be his final start as a Cub should the team fail to advance in the series. The Cubs, however are looking to put the hammer down on the Nationals, who have lost in the NLDS in 2012, 2014 and 2016. A win tonight would propel the Cubs into the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers.

Kyle Schwarber is batting sixth and playing left field for the Cubs in Game 4 of the NLDS today at Wrigley Field. (AP)

Arrieta has been nursing a hamstring injury since the end of September, but Joe Maddon said the 2015 NL Cy Young winner is ready to play.

“Jake is pretty much a 100 percenter right now,” Maddon said 670-AM Tuesday afternoon. “His workouts have been clean, we gave him plenty of time. There’s been no residue or negative effects. Jake is ready to go.”

Arrieta is 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA since the Cubs acquired him from the Orioles in 2013. Arrieta hasn’t been very good against the Nationals, though, with 1-2 record and 5.48 ERA in nine career starts against Washington. Arrieta is 4-2 with a 3.64 ERA in seven postseason starts in his career.

Here is the Cubs lineup:

Jon Jay CF

Kris Bryant 3B

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Willson Contreras C

Ben Zobrist RF

Kyle Schwarber LF

Addison Russell SS

Javy Baez 2B

Jake Arrieta P