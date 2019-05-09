Our Pledge To You

News

05/09/2019, 05:55am

Bagging first turkey at 68: Earning Turkey of the Week

Resized/Sun-Times

Jim Max with his first turkey at 68.
Provided

By Dale Bowman
@BowmanOutside | email

Jim Max bagged his first turkey at “68 years young,” his buddy Mike Kortum emailed, on the second day of the second season in Williamson County.

“We went 3-for-3, first time we’ve all limited out in two days,” Kortum emailed.

TOTW, the celebration of turkey hunting stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays as warranted on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter and Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com).

 

Dale Bowman

Currently Trending