Bagging first turkey at 68: Earning Turkey of the Week

Jim Max with his first turkey at 68. Provided

Jim Max bagged his first turkey at “68 years young,” his buddy Mike Kortum emailed, on the second day of the second season in Williamson County.

“We went 3-for-3, first time we’ve all limited out in two days,” Kortum emailed.

