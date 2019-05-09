Bagging first turkey at 68: Earning Turkey of the Week
Jim Max bagged his first turkey at “68 years young,” his buddy Mike Kortum emailed, on the second day of the second season in Williamson County.
“We went 3-for-3, first time we’ve all limited out in two days,” Kortum emailed.
TOTW, the celebration of turkey hunting stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays as warranted on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter and Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com).