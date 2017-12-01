Balanced Bulls play hard, but lose to Kings 107-106 to fall to 3-18

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg disputed the notion — subscribed to by many fans — that if centerpiece prospects Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn play well and the Bulls lose, it’s all good.

“Well, we don’t consider it good [to lose],” Hoiberg said.

Maybe not. But reality is that every day closer to the lottery is a good one for the rebuilding Bulls — especially if Markkanen, Dunn and eventually Zach LaVine lay the foundation for the future. Even Hoiberg acknowledged that losing isn’t something that should destroy his team.

“That’s the thing we talk about all the time,” Hoiberg said. “It’s not about looking at wins and losses. It’s about taking steps in the right direction every day.”

Those steps were harder to discern Friday night in a 107-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Markkanen scored 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting (2-of-6 on three-pointers). Dunn scored six on 2-of-9 shooting and the Bulls (3-18) lost their eighth consecutive game. The Bulls trailed 107-103 when Jerian Grant hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to account for the final score. Zach Randolph scored 25 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 for the Kings, who improved to 7-15.

With neither Markkanen nor Dunn playing a starring role, the Bulls at least had impressive balance, even with Bobby Portis sitting out with an arm injury. Grant (6-of-11) led the Bulls with 17 points. Robin Lopez (7-of-13 shooting) and Paul Zipser (6-of-14, 2-of-7 on three-pointers) scored 14 points. Cristiano Felicio, getting rotation minutes with Portis out, (5-of-5) added 12. Justin Holiday scored 11.

The Bulls had their chances. Markkanen scored on a drive to cut the Kings’ lead to 98-87 with 4:11 left. But with the Kings leading 101-99, Markkanen missed another drive and Justin Holiday and Markkanen missed three-point shots with less than 2:00 left that would have given the Bulls the lead.

It was a far cry from Thursday night’s loss to Nuggets, which couldn’t have worked out better for the Bulls. Markkanen had 20 points and nine rebounds; Dunn had 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting, the Bulls played well early, made a clutch play late to take the lead in the final minute — and still lost when Will Barton drove for a reverse layup with 3.2 seconds to go.

“I just talked [to the team] about how proud I was of the guys [Thursday night] for the way they competed through the entire game,” Hoiberg said. “We got down five in the fourth quarter and found a way to … take a lead late in the game on some really good plays by our guys. For us, that’s what it’s about right now — going out and competing every night; giving ourselves a chance.

“If you can look at your teammates and say you were the harder-playing team at the end of the night, whatever happens win-loss, you can live with it. The important thing for our group [is to] just continue to take steps in the right direction.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com