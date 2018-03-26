Bald eagle in Chicago, buck holding antlers, perch hope: Notes, Chicago outdoors

A likely perch from the 2015 class held last summer; that class is the great hope of southern Lake Michigan. Credit: Dale Bowman

Notes from around Chicago outdoors. I juggled the usual outlet this week to match the lead photo.

FIELD NOTES

LAST WORD ‘‘Kind of nice I can come up here and give some good news [on yellow perch]. Things are looking up. That is the takeaway message.’’ — Steve Robillard, Lake Michigan Program fisheries biologist, noting the impact of the 2015 class of perch Tuesday at the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s Lake Michigan Workshop. BIG NUMBER 78.4 Percent of release rate of yellow perch in 2017, according to surveys by the Illinois Natural History Survey. ‘‘Sign of a lot of small fish out there, potentially a good sign,’’ INHS’ Charlie Roswell said. BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Bill Przybylski photographed the drop-tine buck above on Tuesday in Cook County. I asked Illinois deer-program manager Tom Micetich if drop tines are a factor in holding antlers late. He replied: ‘‘Drop tine would have nothing to do with antler retention. Antler drop is tied to declining testosterone levels after the breeding season.’’ Buck of the Week: Unplugged, the celebration of the stories and photos of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, run when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: ‘‘A few weeks ago, I was in Portage Park in Chicago and saw this big bird north of the park. Looking further, I swear it was a bald eagle. Have you heard of any other spottings on the Northwest Side? If it was, it was the first time this 60-year-old ever saw one in the city!’’ — Jon Schultz A: There have been eagle sightings on the North Side, even on the lakefront. Schultz replied: ‘‘I guess I’ll have to keep looking up! Not bad words to live by.’’ Yes. WILD TIMES FISHING DERBY Saturday: Henry’s Spring Coho Derby at Navy Pier, free. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., with fishing from 7 to 11 a.m. Parking is $7. Call (312) 225-8538. WORKSHOP Tuesday: Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s second Illinois ‘‘Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop,’’ 6 to 8:30 p.m., North Point Marina, Winthrop Harbor, facebook.com/ILINseagrant. FISH GATHERING Tuesday: Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop, 6 to 8:30 p.m., North Point Marina, Winthrop Harbor, click here for details ILLINOIS SEASONS

Saturday–next Sunday: First statewide spring youth turkey hunt. Click here for details.

HUNTER SAFETY

TREE COURSE

April 7: Deadline for registering for Openlands TreeKeeper certification course, at Washington Park fieldhouse on Thursdays and Sundays from April 8-May 3. Cost is $128. Enroll at www.openlands.org/treekeepers

SHOWTIME

(Click here for the complete list of shows for the year) PHEASANTS FOREVER

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

