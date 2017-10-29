Banged-up Bears can’t take advantage of Saints’ turnovers, lose 20-12

NEW ORLEANS — Mark Ingram’s two fourth-quarter fumbles gave the Bears life — just not enough — in a 20-12 loss Sunday.

Down five with two minutes to play, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unable to convert two passes — or third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 from the Bears’ own 39. After Saints kicker Will Lutz made a 49-yard field goal, the Bears got the ball back with about 90 seconds to play, down eight.

Tarik Cohen returned the ball up the left sideline to the 42-yard line before being horse collar tackled by Lutz, which drew a 15-yard penalty.

Trubisky took over at the Saints’ 42, but, after a false start and a dump off pass, threw an interception to fellow first-round pick Marshon Lattimore.

Trubisky finished game 14-for-32 for 164 yards one interception and no passing touchdowns.

The loss at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome was damaging in more ways than one.

Tight end Zach Miller hurt his left leg and knee when landing in the end zone on a third-quarter touchdown catch. After he was carted off the field following the gruesome injury, officials said replay showed he did not make the catch. The claim — that there was enough evidence to overturn the call — was dubious.

Miller, whose injury appears season-ending, was one of three starters to get hurt Sunday. Guard Kyle Long hurt his hand in the first quarter and did not return, while center Cody Whitehair came out in the fourth quarter with an elbow injury.

The Bears’ mistakes cost them points.

The Saints appeared to end their first drive of the game with a field goal, but Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller lined up offside during Lutz’s 32-yard kick. The Saints accepted the penalty, which gave them a first down, and scored on the next play — an 8-yard run by Alvin Kamara. It marked the first offensive touchdown scored against the Bears since the Vikings’ Jerick McKinnon ran for a 58-yarder on Oct. 9

At the end of the first quarter, the Bears had first-and-goal at the 6 but had to settle for a 27-yard Connor Barth field goal. Barth missed his second try, a 48-yarder with 27 seconds left in the first half, and the Bears went into halftime down 14-3. A Barth field goal after Miller’s overturned touchdown made it 14-6.

Up 11 at the Bears’ 25, the Saints appeared to be salting the game away with 7:41 to play when defensive end Jonathan Bullard forced the ball out of Saints running back Mark Ingram’s arms. Christian Jones recovered it, giving the Bears life.

Ten plays later, after a drive that featured a 46-yard Trubisky scramble, Tarik Cohen ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Trubisky threw incomplete on the two-point try, though, and the Bears trailed, 17-12.

With 2:12 to play, safety Adrian Amos ripped the ball out of Ingram’s arms at the Bears’ 24-yard line.