Barred owl, Chicago lakefront access, sturgeon, sheds: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Scot Underwood photographed this barred owl after the heavy mid-February snow near Sauk Trail Reservoir in Frankfort. ‘‘Got lucky to have a good lens on the camera, which was actually charged for once,’’ he emailed. Wild of the Week, the celebration of stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, run when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: ‘‘If you take public transportation to the lakefront, do you still need to have a pass to fish there?’’ — Peter Olbrisch A: No, but those 16 and older need a valid license and a salmon and trout stamp (if fishing those species). BIG NUMBER 951 Sturgeon harvested during Wisconsin’s spearing season, which ended last Sunday on Lake Winnebago. On Winnebago, 654 sturgeon were harvested. In a shortened season on the Upriver Lakes, 297 were harvested. LAST WORD ‘‘Sheds are falling in central Illinois. Found this matching set [last] Sunday over 300 yards apart in Woodford County.’’ — Jim Lenc, emailing on a sign of the season WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Monday: Swap meet, followed by speakers Eric Heckman of Coren’s Rod & Reel Service, Oswego coach Tyler Boyle and Oswego East coach Andy Brogan, 7 p.m., Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools, Allied First Bank, Oswego, fishinfools.org.

Thursday: Robert Bobich on spring techniques, 6:30 p.m., Riverside Fishing Club, La Grange American Legion, RiversideFishingClub.com.

Saturday: Salmon and trout seminar, free, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor,(224) 789-7627, Capt. Arnie Arredondo 9 a.m., Capt. Carl Stopcynski, 10:30 a.m., Capt. Scott Wolfe, 1 p.m.

SHOWTIME

(Click here for the complete list of shows for the year)

March 7-11: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, West Allis, Wis., jssportsshow.com/

March 9-11: Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

March 9-11: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

March 11: Quad County Hawg Hunters’ Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Plano American Legion, (815) 286-7170 or dlandmeier@frontier.com

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

March 10-11: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818. . . . Dyer, Indiana, booking@firstshotdyer.com.

TREE COURSE

April 7: Deadline for registering for Openlands TreeKeeper certification course, at Washington Park fieldhouse on Thursdays and Sundays from April 8-May 3. Cost is $128. Enroll at www.openlands.org/treekeepers

PHEASANTS FOREVER

(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

(Click here for general list of banquets and events)