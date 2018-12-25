Barring ties, NFC playoff picture is clear, AFC more muddled

Drew Brees and the Saints, who own the league’s best record at 13-2, already know they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. AP

Barring ties in Week 17 — and there are some wild scenarios should certain games end in draws Sunday — the road to the playoffs is quite straight in the NFC. The path to a first-round bye in the AFC has a bunch of curves in it.

Already in are the NFC division winners, the Bears (North), Cowboys (East), Saints (South) and Rams (West). AFC divisions clinched belong to the Patriots in the East and, well, nobody else. But there are clear leaders.

The Seahawks own an NFC wild card, and the Chargers have one in the AFC, though they still can win the AFC West.

“You either believe in something or you don’t,” said coach Pete Carroll, whose 9-6 Seahawks made the postseason in what was considered a rebuilding year. “I think just staying the course and knowing we’re on to something. Believing in the history. We know what we’re capable of doing. We’ve shown it over a lot of years. You’re always adapting, but it’s staying what you’re true to. I think that’s what is happening. We look like a team that we have seen before, and that’s powerful.”

Most powerful so far has been New Orleans, with the league’s best record at 13-2 and a dynamic offense led by Drew Brees. The Saints have home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

The Rams (12-3) get the other opening-round bye if they beat the 49ers on Sunday. If they lose and the Bears win at the -Vikings, the Bears (11-4) earn the week off and the Rams drop to the third seed.

A Bears win also could keep the Vikings (8-6-1) out of the postseason, providing the defending champion Eagles (8-7) win at Washington.

“We’ve got to empty the bucket, and that’s the way we’ve got to play next week at home,” Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph said. “I’m really looking forward to that environment.”

The Seahawks could fall to the sixth seed if they lose to the Cardinals and the Vikings beat the Bears.

In the AFC, seeding is more muddled. Any of four teams could be the first or second seed.

The simplest route is if the Chiefs (11-4) and Patriots (10-5), currently the top two in the conference, win Sunday. But if the Chiefs lose at home to the Raiders and the Chargers (11-4) win at Denver, Los Angeles moves into the top spot.

The Texans (10-5) also could wind up No. 1 with losses by the Chiefs, the Patriots against the Jets and the Chargers. New England, the only unbeaten team at home this year, would get the first seed with a victory and losses by the Chiefs and Chargers.

And get this: Houston doesn’t even own a division title. If the Texans fall at home to the Jaguars, the winner of the Colts-Titans game in Tennessee takes the AFC South, and the Texans become a wild card, joining either the Chiefs or Chargers.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien, whose team began the season 0-3, is intrigued by the division being so ensconced in the playoff picture this year.

“I think that’s an interesting question because I can remember the question was, two years ago, ‘Why is the AFC South so bad?’ ” he said. “Now, ‘Why is it so good?’

“I’ve never thought it was bad. I think every year it’s been extremely difficult to win games in the division. I just think there’s a lot of great coaches. You’ve got Frank [Reich] in Indy, Mike [Vrabel] in Tennessee, Doug [Marrone] in Jacksonville. You’ve got a lot of great players, quarterbacks, so you’ve got a tough division.”

The AFC division often looked at as the toughest has been the North, which, not surprisingly, has come down to Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh. Except the Ravens (9-6) host the Browns, while the Steelers (8-6-1) must beat the visiting Bengals and hope their archenemies from Cleveland either beat or tie the Ravens.

Neither the Ravens nor the Steelers can be a wild card — except if the Steelers tie the Bengals, then the Colts and Titans tie. Then the Steelers are in.

Of course, Pittsburgh also can win the North with a draw and a loss by Baltimore.

Your head spinning yet?