Baseball boring? White Sox manager, Tim Anderson disagree

Manager Rick Renteria and shortstop Tim Anderson have different takes on how exciting baseball is.

“When I’m in the dugout in here, it’s kind of not boring,” Renteria said. “It moves pretty fast. When you are on television or up in the stands, it seems boring maybe to some people. I think it has its nuances that most baseball people understand.”

The topic came up when Anderson was asked if baseball needs to change.

“Yeah, I think it does, because the game is boring,” Anderson said Wednesday. “A lot of fans don’t watch, I’ll admit. So you try to do something to make these fans want to come back and make these kids want to come back to the ballpark. Yeah, I’m going to do whatever it takes to draw these fans to the South Side.’’

White Sox manager Rick Renteria talks to Tim Anderson before a spring training baseball game against the Cubs last year. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Anderson was also asked to elaborate on saying he “feels like today’s Jackie Robinson.”

“Just more so on the side of I’m trying to have fun and they don’t want me to have fun,” he said. “So I think it’s cool when you bring excitement to the game and you bring something different. I think I bring something different to the game, and that’s a lot of energy and a lot of excitement.”

Not so fast

There are those in the Sox organization who would like to see outfield prospect Luis Robert fast-tracked through the system. Robert, 21, was promoted to Class AA Birmingham Tuesday after hitting .453/.512/.920 with eight homers, 25 RBI, 21 runs and eight stolen bases in 19 games with Class A Winston-Salem.

Renteria, who is very high on Robert, was even asked why Robert couldn’t be tested in the majors now.

“He’s going to the next level, that’s the next phase,” Renteria said. “Let him get through that and let the process continue to play itself out. They’ll let us know when they’re ready and then we have to make a good, sound decision as to when they arrive here.

Robert has played in 97 minor league games.

“There are a lot of little nuances of playing the game that he has to experience,” Renteria said. “That’s why you just don’t rush him.”

Marshall plan

Right-hander Evan Marshall’s contract was purchased from Class AAA Charlotte, and righty Thyago Vieira was optioned back to Charlotte three days after being called up. Vieira, who hadn’t appeared in a game, was sticking around to be added as a 26th man before the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday against the Orioles.

Marshall, 29, who has appeared in 102 games in the majors, retired all four batters he faced in the first game of the doubleheader. He was 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA, two saves and 13 strikeouts in nine relief appearances with Charlotte.

This and that

*Lucas Giolito (hamstring) is expected to come off the disabled list and start Thursday against the Red Sox.

*The Sox have to name a starter for Sunday, which would have been Ivan Nova’s turn if not for the rainout Tuesday. Renteria said it could be a bullpen day. Dylan Covey, who threw six scoreless innings at Boston last June, has been pitching mostly in relief but got up and down five times (58 pitches) in his second to last outing at Charlotte.