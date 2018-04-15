Baseball historians are reminding everyone how Jackie Robinson was treated

FOR USE WITH YEAREND STORIES -- FILE --Brooklyn Dodger Jackie Robinson poses during spring training in Vero Beach, Florida, in this March 1956 file photo. The Brooklyn Dodgers opened the 1947 National League season at Ebbets Field against the Boston Braves. Batting second for Brooklyn and playing first base was Jack Roosevelt Robinson, son of a sharecropper, grandson of a slave and the first black man to appear in a major league baseball game since well before the turn of the century.

Even though Major League Baseball is celebrating Jackie Robinson Day on Sunday, baseball historians and authors have taken to Twitter to remind the masses that Jackie Robinson breaking MLB’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 wasn’t welcome by everyone.

The historians also wanted to remind baseball fans that many of the issues Robinson mentioned as a player and as an activist after he retired, such as police brutality, civil rights and diversity on team rosters and in management are still relevant in today’s political and social discourse.

If you really want to celebrate #JackieRobinsonDay, make sure you celebrate the person who kept his name alive. That would be Rachel Robinson. Never forget in the 16 years between his retirement and death, MLB wanted virtually nothing to do with him. #TheHeritage @JRFoundation pic.twitter.com/lpxffrcIaE — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) April 15, 2018

Robinson himself wrote a series of columns and editorials for black newspapers such as the Chicago Defender and the New York Amsterdam News, blasting America for being slow to address racism and poverty.

In Robinson’s memoir, “I Never Had It Made,” he discussed his issues with the National Anthem:

“There I was the black grandson of a slave, the son of a black sharecropper, part of a historic occasion, a symbolic hero to my people. The air was sparkling. The sunlight was warm. The band struck up the national anthem. The flag billowed in the wind. It should have been a glorious moment for me as the stirring words of the national anthem poured from the stands. Perhaps it was, but then again perhaps the anthem could be called the theme song for a drama called XXThe Noble Experiment. Today as I look back on that opening game of my first world series, I must tell you that it was Mr. Rickey’s drama and that I was only a principal actor. As I write this twenty years later, I cannot stand and sing the anthem. I cannot salute the flag; I know that I am a black man in a white world. In 1972, in 1947, at my birth in 1919, I know that I never had it made.”