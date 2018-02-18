Baseball notes: Padres agree with Eric Hosmer on 8-year, $144M contract

Eric Hosmer celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the White Sox Sept. 23, 2017, in Chicago. | Jim Young/AP

The Padres and free-agent first baseman Eric Hosmer agreed to an eight-year, $144 million deal Saturday, according to reports.

Hosmer will be paid $20 million per year for the first five seasons and $13 million in each of the final three, plus a $5 million signing bonus, according to Bleacher Report. MLB.com reported that Hosmer can opt out after five years.

He also has a full no-trade clause for the first three seasons and limited no-trade protection afterward, according to Bleacher Report.

The agreement means that Wil Myers, who signed a six-year, $83 million deal in January 2017, will move to the outfield.

Rays send Odorizzi to Twins

The Rays traded right-hander Jake Odorizzi to the Twins, acquired first baseman C.J. Cron from the Angels and designated 2017 All-Star outfielder Corey Dickerson for assignment. The Rays received shortstop prospect Jermaine Palacios as part of the deal with the Twins and will get a player to be named later from the Angels.

Indians bring back Davis

The Indians signed free-agent outfielder Rajai Davis, 37, to a minor-league contract. Davis led the American League with 43 stolen bases for the Indians in 2016. In Game 7 of the World Series, he hit a tying, two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning before the Indians lost in the 10th to the Cubs.

Gennett beats Reds

Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett won his salary-arbitration case, giving players a final 12-10 margin over clubs this year, only their fourth winning record since 1996. Gennett was awarded a raise from $2,525,000 to $5.7 million. The Reds offered $5.1 million.